Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, May 20, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, May 20, 2024, with a high near 84 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 64 degrees.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 20, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 82 94 in 1941 52 in 1894 Min Temperature M 63 71 in 2019 39 in 1894 Avg Temperature M 72.3 81.0 in 1996 45.5 in 1894 Precipitation M 0.10 3.28 in 1888 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 19 in 1894 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 8 16 in 1996 0 in 2020 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 81.2 79.9 85.5 in 1936 71.2 in 1917 Avg Min Temperature 64.6 59.7 65.7 in 1899 50.9 in 1973 Avg Temperature 72.9 69.8 75.2 in 1899 61.3 in 1954 Total Precipitation 1.05 2.27 8.12 in 2003 0.04 in 1896 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 19 104 in 1917 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 156 116 211 in 1899 19 in 1973 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 67.4 65.4 70.1 in 2017 58.1 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 48.1 45.5 50.1 in 2017 37.8 in 1940 Avg Temperature 57.7 55.4 60.1 in 2017 48.3 in 1940 Total Precipitation 25.08 19.90 36.20 in 1929 9.46 in 1916 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2540 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 264 199 350 in 2012 45 in 1973

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-19

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-19

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-19

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-19

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-19

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”