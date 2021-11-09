Cobb weather November 9: High near 75, sunny skies

Cobb weather November 9: According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we should have a pleasant day here in Cobb County, with a high near 75, and sunny skies, and west wind at 5 mph.

There are no hazardous weather alerts.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Veterans Day Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.