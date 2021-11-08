CROFT hires Parker Gordy as project engineer

Kennesaw-based CROFT announced the hiring of Smyrna resident Parker Gordy, EIT as project engineer for its engineering division.
The company had this to say about Gordy in their press release announcing the hire:
As project engineer, Gordy will create mechanical and plumbing building designs for various building and market types. He currently acts as lead mechanical on diverse projects such as Forsyth Fire Station 15 and he is part of the engineering design team on Chattahoochee Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Academy.
The Savannah, Georgia native has been in the engineering business for two years. Gordy earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech in 2020 and a Master’s of Science in Construction Management from Kennesaw State in 2021. Gordy earned his Engineering in Training (EIT) certification in September of 2021 which is the first significant step taken to ensure only qualified individuals practice in engineering.
He is a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air- Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).
During his free time, Gordy likes to hike, fish and volunteer at Church of the Apostles and Lifeline Animal Project.
About CROFT
CROFT describes itself in its promotional materials as follows:
About CROFT & Associates: CROFT, founded in 2004, is a full-service architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia with a second office location in Lawrenceville, Georgia. CROFT completes over 100 projects each year for clients nationwide in more than 40 states and provides in-house design services that include: architecture; interior design; mechanical, electrical, plumbing and energy engineering; construction administration; and program management. Our architects and engineers are experienced in leading complex design projects with construction on budgets of more than $115 million. CROFT’s portfolio includes repeat work for clients including Cobb County Government, Cobb County School District (CCSD), Cobb County Parks & Recreation, National Park Service, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Gwinnett County Government. CROFT is a privately-owned organization with a strong history of philanthropy. www.croftae.com
