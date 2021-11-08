CROFT hires Parker Gordy as project engineer

Kennesaw-based CROFT announced the hiring of Smyrna resident Parker Gordy, EIT as project engineer for its engineering division.

The company had this to say about Gordy in their press release announcing the hire:

As project engineer, Gordy will create mechanical and plumbing building designs for various building and market types. He currently acts as lead mechanical on diverse projects such as Forsyth Fire Station 15 and he is part of the engineering design team on Chattahoochee Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Academy.

The Savannah, Georgia native has been in the engineering business for two years. Gordy earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech in 2020 and a Master’s of Science in Construction Management from Kennesaw State in 2021. Gordy earned his Engineering in Training (EIT) certification in September of 2021 which is the first significant step taken to ensure only qualified individuals practice in engineering.

He is a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air- Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).

During his free time, Gordy likes to hike, fish and volunteer at Church of the Apostles and Lifeline Animal Project.