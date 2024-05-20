In keeping with the national trend, Gas prices in Georgia dropped over the past week

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia dropped three cents over the past week, reaching an average cost of $3.38 for regular unleaded.

“The drop in gas prices over the weekend was a welcome relief to Georgians,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Crude oil prices, which play a key role in determining what consumers pay at the pump continue to fluctuate. If crude remains low, typically gas prices will do the same. However, an uptick in demand nearing Memorial Day weekend may cause gas prices to rise.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.446, roughly seven cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 2 cents to $3.59 (subject to change overnight). The primary reasons are weak domestic demand and oil costs below $80 a barrel. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose modestly from 8.79 million barrels a day to 8.87 last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased slightly from 228 to 227.8 million barrels. Lackluster pre-Memorial Day demand and steady or falling oil prices could lower pump prices.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”