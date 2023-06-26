Slight drop in Georgia gasoline prices over past week

Gasoline prices in Georgia have decreased slightly compared to a week ago, with the average price of regular unleaded per gallon costing $3.27, a two-cent drop from this time last week.

This is one cent more than a month ago, and $1.14 less than this time last year.

Therefore, it now costs an average of $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank, meaning that drivers are now paying almost $18.00 less, compared to a year ago.

The national average for a regular gallon of gasoline has remained unchanged since last Monday, currently costing $3.57.

“The crude oil market volatility continues to be the leading cause for lower gas prices in Georgia,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “However, AAA anticipates nearly 1.4 million Georgians will take a road trip for the Independence Day weekend, pushing demand higher. Typically, when demand increases gas prices follow suit, therefore drivers could see prices increase in the next couple of weeks.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.287, roughly two cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”