Georgia gasoline prices dropping again

According to a press release from Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia prices at the pump have been dropping compared to a week ago.

The press release stated, “Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $1.98 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents less than a week ago, 2 cents less than last month, and 43 cents less than this time last year.”

“Georgians continue to see cost savings at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Lower demand has aided gas prices to decline, which will likely last until the end of fall.”

Why are prices dropping?

AAA gives the following reasons for a general nation-wide drop in prices:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 1 cent to $2.16. In the new weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.58 million barrels a day to 8.29 million barrels a day. Low demand, even as total domestic stocks increased by 1.9 million barrels to 227 million barrels last week, has helped pump prices decrease. As demand remains low, American drivers should expect pump prices to continue to decline this fall.

Cobb County gasoline prices

The average price in Cobb County is $1.98, keeping pace with the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

AAA explains it’s methodology for collecting data on gasoline prices at the pump as follows:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily atwww.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.