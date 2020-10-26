BOC proclamation and parade to honor Dr. Doris Billups-McClure

Dr. Doris Billups-McClure, who announced her retirement early this year as a principal in the Cobb County School District, will be the recipient of a proclamation from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

There will also be a parade in her honor in South Cobb.

Dr. McClure was principal of Riverside Primary School before her retirement in June.

Monica DeLancy, the president of We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association issued the following press release announcing the Board of Commissioners proclamation, and giving the details of the parade:

Dr. Doris Billups- McClure recently retired from the Cobb County School District after 31 years of service as Principal of Riverside Elementary School, on June 30, 2020 Dr. Billups is the first African American Principal to serve the Mableton community, she also calls home. On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Dr Billups will be honored by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners where Commissioner Lisa Cupid will be issuing a Proclamation on behalf of the county. On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, the community will honor Dr Billups with a drive through parade starting at City View Elementary, 285 South Gordon Rd SW, Mableton GA 30126 at 12:30pm and ending at Riverside Elementary, 461 South Gordon Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126. We are asking that all who wish to participate in the parade report to City View Elementary at 12:30pm to line up. Please have your vehicles decorated to honor Dr. Billups. Should you desire to honor Dr Billups with a card, gift cards, flowers and/ or balloons. It will be appreciated! The parade will begin promptly at 1:00pm, heading to Riverside Elementary.