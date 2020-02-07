Dr. Doris Billups-McClure retiring after 31 years as principal of the Riverside schools

Monica DeLancy submitted the following guest article:

Dr. Doris Billups-McClure announced her retirement to the Riverside Primary School at the February 6th School Council meeting. Dr. Billups shared with parents and students that she has been the principal for the Riverside schools in Cobb County for 31 years.



She opened Riverside Elementary when it was one school (k-5) and then opened Riverside Primary (k-1)



Dr. Billups is a resident in Mableton as well. This is amazing to have a principal for 31 years to be a part of the community and to have touched so many lives over the years.



Please don’t hesitate to send congratulations. What an honor to be a principal for 31 years in one community. Amazing!

Her official retirement will be June 30th.

The South Cobb Council PTA recognized Dr. Billups at their annual gala last week at Hillgrove High School. Mr. Leroy Tre Hutchins who serves as the president stated that Dr. Billups will touch many more lives for years to come.