Black History Month events at the North Cobb Senior Center

The North Cobb Senior Center has scheduled a calendar of events for Black History Month that has something for everyone, from festivals to poetry readings to history lectures.

The center is located at 3900 South Main Street, Acworth inside Kennworth Park (see the map at the bottom of this article).

The events began on February 3 and will run through February 28.

Below is a list of the events still upcoming:

Monday, February 10 • 9 am – 2:30 pm

African Festival – Featuring:

• Art of Sidney Smith

• Alison Foy – Caribbean Dancers of Atlanta

• Ramatu Sabbath, Owner of Manja African Dancers

Wednesday, February 12 • 9 am – 4 pm

Bid Whist Tournament

Tuesday, February 18 • 9:30 am – 10:30 am

Poetry Reading: “ Who Are We”

Adrian & Andrea Marshell, Trinity Davis

Storytelling: Sonia Savall

Thursday, February 20 • 9:30 am – 11 am

Round Table Discussion

• What Divides Us?

• 400 Years of Comparative History: Then, Now, Next

• Historical Truths or Fables?



Friday, February 21 • 10:30 am – 11:30 am

Bone Broth – Food Sample

Today and in American History



Tuesday, February 25 • 9:30 am – 11:30 am

“Harriet” the movie



Wednesday, February 26 • 9 am – 11 am

Round Table Discussion: Harriet and The Lion King



Friday, February 28 • 10:15 am – 11:15 am

Closing Ceremony

Poetry Reading: “Let America Be America Again”

By Langston Hughes –1930

Recited by Anne Moore

Interactive map to North Cobb Senior Center