Marietta Museum of History celebrates Black women’s history Feb 20

The Marietta Museum of History will celebrate Black women’s history with activities and crafts at its monthly pop-in event on February 20, 2021.

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement of the event on its website:

MARIETTA – The Marietta Museum of History will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, February 20th from 10:30am-3:30pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the Museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in February for crafts and activities geared towards women in black history, currently these will be “Make and Take” so families may enjoy them at home while the Museum adheres to current health guidelines. Our “Black Women’s History” crafts are included with admission! The Museum’s new health policies and procedures are posted on our website. When: February 20th, 2021 10:30am-3:30pm Where: Marietta Museum of History 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060 Cost: Admission to the Museum during the Pop-In will be $5 per person with a family cap of $20! The Museum uses ordinary objects to tell the extraordinary stories of Marietta and Cobb County. Current temporary exhibits include: The Man with the Camera: Photographs by Raymond T. Burford, Made by Her Hands: The Beauty, Warmth and Stories of Local Quilting, and Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence which is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. This project received support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative.