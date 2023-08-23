Hot Topics

South Cobb Regional Library prepares for seasonal transition with a packed schedule

TOPICS:
A drawing of two Lego menLego men (drawing by Kelly Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 23, 2023

by Kelly Johnson

For the month of September, the calendar at South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) is packed.

Carrying over from August, the Project U First drive anchors the library’s calendar, to transition it from summertime entertainment to seasonal arts and crafts.

Accompanying the month-long donation drive are Upcycled Jewelry Kits—while supplies last. These kits are geared for adults (but may be adapted for children) and are intended to be a relaxing exercise for the mind and body. Creativity is always good for the soul. According to this brief article by Spectrum Health program manager, Katrina Norris, “Research has shown that crafting, regardless of the medium you use, can bolster mood, improve self-confidence, and reduce stress overall. In addition, crafting has also shown to improve mental agility, improves both gross and fine motor movements, and also decrease[s] cognitive decline.” To utilize the Upcycled Jewelry Kits, one will need to provide their own glue and scissors—or borrow their kids’, seeing how their school supplies are likely just bought. 

Advertisement

Looking at SCRL’s September calendar, it becomes clear that because it is also Suicide Awareness Month, the library continues to demonstrate its commitment to the community by offering activities to benefit the whole individual, if not the overall mental health of the community, to offset those external or influential stressors that intended to wear on people, which I could talk on forever given my particular social experiences.

Fortunately, art has been the foundation of my life since Pre-K. (In fact, the image for this article is by me.) So, instead of having to build my mind back up because of those wanting to see me break, I have only reinforced my mental fortitude. With creativity. Enough to at least address the truth of society’s “declining mental health”—in my opinion—but like I said, that’s a topic I can speak on all day long. As it is though, I would encourage people to take up art, to take up reading, as a means of taking care of themselves. Bettering their minds and warding off depression which would reduce the risk of suicide.

All that said, in addition to the Upcycled Jewelry Kits (for adults), tweens to young adults (11-18 year olds) would enjoy (and benefit) from the No Fear Craft Club, which offers knitting and crocheting; and the creative opportunity with Paint ‘n Snack, which requires registration. For kids 5-12, there is Lego Time.

Other noteworthy happenings at SCRL (for families) are:

  • Suicide QPR training by Cobb Collaborative and The SAM Foundation. As September is Suicide Awareness Month, you can learn how to Question, Persuade, and Refer a suicidal person to help. This training will be held on September 11, Monday at 6:15 PM. (Registration is required.)
  • A celebration of Frodo and Bilbo’s birthday with readings and a brew of Hobbit Door Hanger. Hobbit Afternoon Tea at South Cobb promises to be suitable for all ages, on September 22, Friday at 4:30 PM.
  • A discussion by married couple Miles and Merissa Davis on balancing creativity and business in the presentation, The Artist and the Manager, September 27, 2023, Wednesday at 6:00 PM.

With that, get your creativity on. Check that book out. Winter is coming. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

All times are 24-hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

SEPTEMBER 2023

WEEK 1

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
September 01, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Upcycled Jewelry Kits
September 02, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
September 03, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
September 04, 2023Monday
CLOSED – LABOR DAY
September 05, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


16:30 – 17:30No Fear Craft Club
September 06, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Upcycled Jewelry Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Bubble Dance Party
September 07, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:00Intro to Computers: Keyboard and Mouse Workshop


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids
September 08, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Upcycled Jewelry Kits
September 09, 2023Saturday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:30Tween Book Club

SEPTEMBER 2023

WEEK 2

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
September 10, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
September 11, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Upcycled Jewelry Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:15 – 19:30QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer): Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training with Cobb Collaborative and The SAM Foundation
September 12, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


16:30 – 17:30No Fear Craft Club
September 13, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Upcycled Jewelry Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
September 14, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
September 15, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Upcycled Jewelry Kits
September 16, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime

SEPTEMBER 2023

WEEK 3

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
September 17, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
September 18, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Upcycled Jewelry Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along
September 19, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


16:30 – 17:30No Fear Craft Club
September 20, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


18:15 – 19:00To Your Library!
September 21, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
September 22, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Upcycled Jewelry Kits


16:30 – 17:30Hobbit Afternoon Tea at South Cobb
September 23, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

SEPTEMBER 2023

WEEK 4

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
September 24, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
September 25, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Upcycled Jewelry Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Lego Time


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
September 26, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


15:00 – 19:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


16:30 – 17:30No Fear Craft Club
September 27, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Upcycled Jewelry Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


15:00 – 16:30VR for All


16:00 – 17:30Paint ‘n Snack for Teens and Tweens


18:00 – 19:00The Artist and the Manager: Navigating Art and Marriage (and Everything in Between)
September 28, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
September 29, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Upcycled Jewelry Kits
September 30, 2023Saturday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles