South Cobb Regional Library prepares for seasonal transition with a packed schedule

by Kelly Johnson

For the month of September, the calendar at South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) is packed.

Carrying over from August, the Project U First drive anchors the library’s calendar, to transition it from summertime entertainment to seasonal arts and crafts.

Accompanying the month-long donation drive are Upcycled Jewelry Kits—while supplies last. These kits are geared for adults (but may be adapted for children) and are intended to be a relaxing exercise for the mind and body. Creativity is always good for the soul. According to this brief article by Spectrum Health program manager, Katrina Norris, “Research has shown that crafting, regardless of the medium you use, can bolster mood, improve self-confidence, and reduce stress overall. In addition, crafting has also shown to improve mental agility, improves both gross and fine motor movements, and also decrease[s] cognitive decline.” To utilize the Upcycled Jewelry Kits, one will need to provide their own glue and scissors—or borrow their kids’, seeing how their school supplies are likely just bought. 

Looking at SCRL’s September calendar, it becomes clear that because it is also Suicide Awareness Month, the library continues to demonstrate its commitment to the community by offering activities to benefit the whole individual, if not the overall mental health of the community, to offset those external or influential stressors that intended to wear on people, which I could talk on forever given my particular social experiences.

Fortunately, art has been the foundation of my life since Pre-K. (In fact, the image for this article is by me.) So, instead of having to build my mind back up because of those wanting to see me break, I have only reinforced my mental fortitude. With creativity. Enough to at least address the truth of society’s “declining mental health”—in my opinion—but like I said, that’s a topic I can speak on all day long. As it is though, I would encourage people to take up art, to take up reading, as a means of taking care of themselves. Bettering their minds and warding off depression which would reduce the risk of suicide.

All that said, in addition to the Upcycled Jewelry Kits (for adults), tweens to young adults (11-18 year olds) would enjoy (and benefit) from the No Fear Craft Club, which offers knitting and crocheting; and the creative opportunity with Paint ‘n Snack, which requires registration. For kids 5-12, there is Lego Time.

Other noteworthy happenings at SCRL (for families) are:

Suicide QPR training by Cobb Collaborative and The SAM Foundation. As September is Suicide Awareness Month, you can learn how to Question, Persuade, and Refer a suicidal person to help. This training will be held on September 11, Monday at 6:15 PM. (Registration is required.)

A celebration of Frodo and Bilbo’s birthday with readings and a brew of Hobbit Door Hanger. Hobbit Afternoon Tea at South Cobb promises to be suitable for all ages, on September 22, Friday at 4:30 PM.

A discussion by married couple Miles and Merissa Davis on balancing creativity and business in the presentation, The Artist and the Manager, September 27, 2023, Wednesday at 6:00 PM.

With that, get your creativity on. Check that book out. Winter is coming. Your brain will thank you.

All times are 24-hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

WEEK 1

WEEK 2

WEEK 3

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT September 17, 2023 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First September 18, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 20:00 Upcycled Jewelry Kits



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along September 19, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



16:30 – 17:30 No Fear Craft Club September 20, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



18:15 – 19:00 To Your Library! September 21, 2023 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics and Digital Literacy September 22, 2023 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Upcycled Jewelry Kits



16:30 – 17:30 Hobbit Afternoon Tea at South Cobb September 23, 2023 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

WEEK 4

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.