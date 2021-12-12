South Cobb Stitchers at the South Cobb Regional Library Tuesday December 14

Every second Tuesday of the month the South Cobb Stitchers meet at the South Cobb Regional Library to practice their needlepoint, crochet, and knitting skills.

The next meeting is Tuesday, December 14, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information read the announcement from the Cobb County Public Library website, reprinted below:

Do you have a passion for knitting? Crocheting? Needlepoint? Join the South Cobb Stitchers on the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 A. M. to 11:30 A. M. and meet others with similar interests while we stitch and chat. It’s a great way to learn more about our shared crafts and to meet people in our South Cobb community. If you’re crafty in another way, please feel free to join us with your portable project. Open to all crafters age 18 and up. Masks are required to attend, and social distancing is encouraged.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.