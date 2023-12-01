Hot Topics

The Winter Charm of South Cobb Regional Library

Photo of South Cobb Regional Library in article about fall book saleSouth Cobb Regional Library (photo by Semmendinger -- licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution Share Alike)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 1, 2023

by Kelly Johnson

As predictable as the holidays draw a year’s end, as does cold weather tugs the sky for snow. Preferably the kind which would accumulate (more than stick) and transform Mableton into a winter wonder land. Some parts of the city are ideal for a white Christmas. Other parts appealing to city’s waltz with time, snowfall would certainly slow the vibrancy of life to a near standstill. Just enough for a reprieve and the savoring of the holidays. Then there is the South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL). Snow or no snow, SCRL has scheduled to close out the year with a relaxed schedule of fun and creativity.

For December 2023, SCRL’s itinerary continues to support kids learning through family fun with Family Sing and Dance Along, Baby Time, and Stay & Play. There is also a variety of Storytime (Family, Saturday, and Pajama). With the reoccurrence of Lego Time and VR for All offering to enchant imaginative play and ripen the anticipation of holiday magic, memorable and spirited amusements abound at SCRL.

Equally, the plethora of arts and craft events scheduled at SCRL this month are bound to tickle the creative mind. Holiday makings are a real joy, aren’t they? Be it the baking of a red velvet cake, the wrapping of a gift, or as the library will facilitate, the crafting of pinecone ornaments and greeting cards.

Given the number of opportunities to craft a personal Christmas card for someone, with Winter Card Making carrying over from November, a two-hour Card Making Workshop, and the open-ended create-what-you-like Winter Crafternoon, there is no reason to buy a card from a store. (Though you might need to buy some supplies for some of these events.) For the creative teen and tween, Paint ‘n Snack offers a chance for emerging Picassos to express themselves this holiday.

With a few of the aforementioned events, here’s a brief rundown of dates and time:

  • Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits, beginning December 1st, occurring M-W-F’s (while supplies last);
  • Card Making Workshop, December 15th, Friday at 11:00 AM;
  • Lego Time, December 18th, Monday at 5:00 PM;
  • VR for All, December 20th, Wednesday at 4:00 PM.

Please also note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Christmas, December 24th, 25th, and 26th. (These dates fall on the last Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of the month.)

As always, check that book out. Get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

Schedule for December

NOTES

Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page; it may differ from this schedule (by the time it’s published).

All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

DECEMBER 2023

WEEK 1

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
December 01, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits


10:00 – 20:00The Fall Positivi-Tree


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making
December 02, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 17:00The Fall Positivi-Tree

DECEMBER 2023

WEEK 2

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
December 03, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 17:00The Fall Positivi-Tree
December 04, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits


10:00 – 20:00The Fall Positivi-Tree


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along
December 05, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00The Fall Positivi-Tree


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


16:30 – 17:30No Fear Craft Club
December 06, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits


10:00 – 20:00The Fall Positivi-Tree


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 -12:00Bubble Dance Party
December 07, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00The Fall Positivi-Tree


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids
December 08, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits


10:00 – 18:00The Fall Positivi-Tree


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making
December 09, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 17:00The Fall Positivi-Tree


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime

DECEMBER 2023

WEEK 3

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
December 10, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 17:00The Fall Positivi-Tree
December 11, 2023Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits


10:00 – 20:00The Fall Positivi-Tree


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:00 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
December 12, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


16:30 – 17:30No Fear Craft Club
December 13, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
December 14, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
December 15, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


11:00 – 13:00Card Making Workshop
December 16, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

DECEMBER 2023

WEEK 4

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
December 17, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
December 18, 2023Monday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


14:30 – 15:30Winter Crafternoon


17:00 – 18:00Lego Time
December 19, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


15:00 – 19:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


16:30 – 17:30No Fear Craft Club
December 20, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


16:00 – 18:00VR for All
December 21, 2023Thursday24:00 – 23:59Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


16:00 – 17:30Paint ‘n Snack for Teens and Tweens
December 22, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making
December 23, 2023Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

DECEMBER 2023

WEEK 5

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
December 24, 2023Sunday12:00 – 23:59LIBRARY CLOSED (Christmas Eve)
December 25, 2023Monday12:00 – 23:59LIBRARY CLOSED (Christmas)
December 26, 2023Tuesday12:00 – 23:59LIBRARY CLOSED
December 27, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making
December 28, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
December 29, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits


10:30 – 11:00Winter Card Making
December 30, 2023Saturday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
December 31, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00

This schedule was compiled 11/27/2023.

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

