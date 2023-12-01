The Winter Charm of South Cobb Regional Library

by Kelly Johnson

As predictable as the holidays draw a year’s end, as does cold weather tugs the sky for snow. Preferably the kind which would accumulate (more than stick) and transform Mableton into a winter wonder land. Some parts of the city are ideal for a white Christmas. Other parts appealing to city’s waltz with time, snowfall would certainly slow the vibrancy of life to a near standstill. Just enough for a reprieve and the savoring of the holidays. Then there is the South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL). Snow or no snow, SCRL has scheduled to close out the year with a relaxed schedule of fun and creativity.

For December 2023, SCRL’s itinerary continues to support kids learning through family fun with Family Sing and Dance Along, Baby Time, and Stay & Play. There is also a variety of Storytime (Family, Saturday, and Pajama). With the reoccurrence of Lego Time and VR for All offering to enchant imaginative play and ripen the anticipation of holiday magic, memorable and spirited amusements abound at SCRL.

Equally, the plethora of arts and craft events scheduled at SCRL this month are bound to tickle the creative mind. Holiday makings are a real joy, aren’t they? Be it the baking of a red velvet cake, the wrapping of a gift, or as the library will facilitate, the crafting of pinecone ornaments and greeting cards.

Given the number of opportunities to craft a personal Christmas card for someone, with Winter Card Making carrying over from November, a two-hour Card Making Workshop, and the open-ended create-what-you-like Winter Crafternoon, there is no reason to buy a card from a store. (Though you might need to buy some supplies for some of these events.) For the creative teen and tween, Paint ‘n Snack offers a chance for emerging Picassos to express themselves this holiday.

With a few of the aforementioned events, here’s a brief rundown of dates and time:

Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits, beginning December 1 st , occurring M-W-F’s (while supplies last);

, occurring M-W-F’s (while supplies last); Card Making Workshop, December 15 th , Friday at 11:00 AM;

, Friday at 11:00 AM; Lego Time, December 18 th , Monday at 5:00 PM;

, Monday at 5:00 PM; VR for All, December 20th, Wednesday at 4:00 PM.

Please also note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Christmas, December 24th, 25th, and 26th. (These dates fall on the last Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of the month.)

As always, check that book out. Get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Schedule for December

NOTES

Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page; it may differ from this schedule (by the time it’s published).

All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

DECEMBER 2023

WEEK 1

DECEMBER 2023

WEEK 2

DECEMBER 2023

WEEK 3

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT December 10, 2023 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



13:00 – 17:00 The Fall Positivi-Tree December 11, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits



10:00 – 20:00 The Fall Positivi-Tree



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



18:00 – 19:00 Pajama Storytime December 12, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



16:30 – 17:30 No Fear Craft Club December 13, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime December 14, 2023 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



13:00 – 13:30 Parachute Play



16:30 – 17:30 The Last Word Book Discussion December 15, 2023 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



11:00 – 13:00 Card Making Workshop December 16, 2023 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

DECEMBER 2023

WEEK 4

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT December 17, 2023 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First December 18, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



14:30 – 15:30 Winter Crafternoon



17:00 – 18:00 Lego Time December 19, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



15:00 – 19:00 American Red Cross Blood Drive



16:30 – 17:30 No Fear Craft Club December 20, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



16:00 – 18:00 VR for All December 21, 2023 Thursday 24:00 – 23:59 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play



16:00 – 17:30 Paint ‘n Snack for Teens and Tweens December 22, 2023 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making December 23, 2023 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

DECEMBER 2023

WEEK 5

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT December 24, 2023 Sunday 12:00 – 23:59 LIBRARY CLOSED (Christmas Eve) December 25, 2023 Monday 12:00 – 23:59 LIBRARY CLOSED (Christmas) December 26, 2023 Tuesday 12:00 – 23:59 LIBRARY CLOSED December 27, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making December 28, 2023 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First December 29, 2023 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 20:00 Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits



10:30 – 11:00 Winter Card Making December 30, 2023 Saturday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First December 31, 2023 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00



This schedule was compiled 11/27/2023.

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.