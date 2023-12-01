The Winter Charm of South Cobb Regional Library

by Kelly Johnson
As predictable as the holidays draw a year’s end, as does cold weather tugs the sky for snow. Preferably the kind which would accumulate (more than stick) and transform Mableton into a winter wonder land. Some parts of the city are ideal for a white Christmas. Other parts appealing to city’s waltz with time, snowfall would certainly slow the vibrancy of life to a near standstill. Just enough for a reprieve and the savoring of the holidays. Then there is the South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL). Snow or no snow, SCRL has scheduled to close out the year with a relaxed schedule of fun and creativity.
For December 2023, SCRL’s itinerary continues to support kids learning through family fun with Family Sing and Dance Along, Baby Time, and Stay & Play. There is also a variety of Storytime (Family, Saturday, and Pajama). With the reoccurrence of Lego Time and VR for All offering to enchant imaginative play and ripen the anticipation of holiday magic, memorable and spirited amusements abound at SCRL.
Equally, the plethora of arts and craft events scheduled at SCRL this month are bound to tickle the creative mind. Holiday makings are a real joy, aren’t they? Be it the baking of a red velvet cake, the wrapping of a gift, or as the library will facilitate, the crafting of pinecone ornaments and greeting cards.
Given the number of opportunities to craft a personal Christmas card for someone, with Winter Card Making carrying over from November, a two-hour Card Making Workshop, and the open-ended create-what-you-like Winter Crafternoon, there is no reason to buy a card from a store. (Though you might need to buy some supplies for some of these events.) For the creative teen and tween, Paint ‘n Snack offers a chance for emerging Picassos to express themselves this holiday.
With a few of the aforementioned events, here’s a brief rundown of dates and time:
- Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits, beginning December 1st, occurring M-W-F’s (while supplies last);
- Card Making Workshop, December 15th, Friday at 11:00 AM;
- Lego Time, December 18th, Monday at 5:00 PM;
- VR for All, December 20th, Wednesday at 4:00 PM.
Please also note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Christmas, December 24th, 25th, and 26th. (These dates fall on the last Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of the month.)
As always, check that book out. Get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
Schedule for December
NOTES
Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page; it may differ from this schedule (by the time it’s published).
All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).
DECEMBER 2023
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|December 01, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|The Fall Positivi-Tree
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|December 02, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 17:00
|The Fall Positivi-Tree
DECEMBER 2023
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|December 03, 2023
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:00 – 17:00
|The Fall Positivi-Tree
|December 04, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|The Fall Positivi-Tree
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|December 05, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 20:00
|The Fall Positivi-Tree
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|16:30 – 17:30
|No Fear Craft Club
|December 06, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|The Fall Positivi-Tree
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 -12:00
|Bubble Dance Party
|December 07, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 20:00
|The Fall Positivi-Tree
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|December 08, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|The Fall Positivi-Tree
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|December 09, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 17:00
|The Fall Positivi-Tree
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
DECEMBER 2023
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|December 10, 2023
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:00 – 17:00
|The Fall Positivi-Tree
|December 11, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|The Fall Positivi-Tree
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:00 – 19:00
|Pajama Storytime
|December 12, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|16:30 – 17:30
|No Fear Craft Club
|December 13, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|December 14, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|December 15, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|11:00 – 13:00
|Card Making Workshop
|December 16, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
DECEMBER 2023
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|December 17, 2023
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|December 18, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|14:30 – 15:30
|Winter Crafternoon
|17:00 – 18:00
|Lego Time
|December 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|15:00 – 19:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|16:30 – 17:30
|No Fear Craft Club
|December 20, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|16:00 – 18:00
|VR for All
|December 21, 2023
|Thursday
|24:00 – 23:59
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|16:00 – 17:30
|Paint ‘n Snack for Teens and Tweens
|December 22, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|December 23, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
DECEMBER 2023
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|December 24, 2023
|Sunday
|12:00 – 23:59
|LIBRARY CLOSED (Christmas Eve)
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
|12:00 – 23:59
|LIBRARY CLOSED (Christmas)
|December 26, 2023
|Tuesday
|12:00 – 23:59
|LIBRARY CLOSED
|December 27, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|December 28, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|December 29, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 20:00
|Paper Pinecone Ornament Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Winter Card Making
|December 30, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|December 31, 2023
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
This schedule was compiled 11/27/2023.
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.