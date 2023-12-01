Hot Topics

City to host public retirement celebration for Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell

Official Photo of Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell

December 1, 2023

by Larry Felton Johnson

The City of Marietta will host a retirement celebration for Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell on Friday, December 15, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Marietta’s Fellowship Hall, 148 Church Street, Marietta, GA.


The news release on the county website states:

After over thirty years of service to the City and its citizen, Marietta Police Department’s Chief Marty Ferrell will retire effective January 1, 2024, to pursue other opportunities outside of law enforcement. Please join us in honoring Chief Ferrell and wishing him well in his next career!

Ferrell was officially appointed as chief of police on September 14, 2022 after serving as interim chief since the retirement of previous chief Dan Flynn in January of that year.

“We will always be grateful to Chief Ferrell for dedicating his career to serving the citizens of Marietta,” said City Manager Bill Bruton after the announcement of Ferrell’s departure last month. “He leaves behind a legacy of unmatched responsiveness and commitment to our community. Chief Ferrell has given our officers and the department the tools needed to continue to provide our citizens with the highest level of police professionalism. We will miss his leadership but know that he will find great success in his upcoming opportunit

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

