Expired license plate leads to arrest of Smyrna man for drug trafficking and firearms charges

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, a 33-year-old Smyrna man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after being pulled over for an expired tag.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest

The public information release release describes the incident as follows:

“While on patrol Tuesday night October 10, 2023, one of our patrol officers observed a vehicle with an expired license plate in the area near the intersection of Fairground Street and Lawrence Street. Officer McDonald conducted a traffic stop that led to the discovery of multiple narcotics and two weapons.”

The owner of the vehicle was arrested and charged with nine felonies. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on the following charges:

VGCSA Trafficking more than 28 grams Cocaine, OCGA 16-13-31 VGCSA Intent To Distribute Cocaine, OCGA 16-13-30(b) VGCSA Trafficking Cocaine, OCGA 16-13-30(b) VGCSA Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, OCGA 16-13-30(b) VGCSA Intent To Distribute Marijuana, OCGA 16-13-30-J(1) Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, OCGA 16-11-106(b)(4) Possession of a Firearm By Convicted Felon, OCGA 16-11-131 (9mm Canik pistol) Possession of a Firearm By Convicted Felon, OCGA 16-11-131 (25 caliber Lorcin pistol) Criminal Use of an Article With Altered ID, OCGA 16-9-70 (altered serial number on the 25 caliber pistol)

“I appreciate Officer McDonald’s proactive work that led to the discovery of a convicted felon transporting narcotics and two handguns diagonally between a daycare facility and The Zone, a safe place for those dealing with addiction, seeking help with long term recovery,” said Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell for the public information release. “This should serve as a good reminder that trouble can hide in plain sight.”

“The more we all practice ‘situational awareness’ and remember to call 911 if we see suspicious activity, the safer our communities will be,” said Ferrell.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2% Female persons, percent 49.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 53.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2678 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.6% Housing Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 44.0% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $310,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,856 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $526 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,145 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24148 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 77.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 23.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 86.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 88.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.0% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.2% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 61.2% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 264544 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1584232 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1129407 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1976915 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $33,875 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 28.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $59,594 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $36,112 Persons in poverty, percent 14.1% Businesses All firms, 2012 10501 Men-owned firms, 2012 4934 Women-owned firms, 2012 4186 Minority-owned firms, 2012 4286 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 5502 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 1015 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 8663 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 2451.4 Land area in square miles, 2010 23.08