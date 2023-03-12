Serious injury accident and arrest on Cobb Parkway near Freys Gin Road

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s STEP Unit is investigating a serious injury vehicle crash that occurred on March 11, 2023, at about 8:25 a.m. on Cobb Parkway, just north of Freys Gin Road.
Freys Gin Road intersects with Cobb Parkway just north of Kennesaw State University’s Marietta campus.
The incident resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers.
View Larger Map
The STEP Unit, or Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit, investigates serious or fatal crashes.
[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects or detainees unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]
According to the public information release, Reginald Williams, 62, of Austell, was driving a Chevrolet Impala when he was struck from behind by a 24-year-old Stockbridge woman, who was driving a Hyundai Elantra at a high rate of speed.
Williams sustained serious injuries and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Region Medical Center with serious injuries, while the driver of the Hyundai was arrested at the scene and booked into Cobb County Adult Detention Center for Driving Under the Influence and other traffic-related charges.
Booking records indicate she was released on bond.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Gunkle at 770-794-5357.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
|Marietta city, Georgia
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.7%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.8%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.2%
|Female persons, percent
|49.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|53.4%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|32.3%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.6%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.9%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|46.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2678
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.6%
|Housing
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$310,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,856
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$526
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,145
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24148
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|77.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|23.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|86.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|88.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.2%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|61.2%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|264544
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1584232
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1129407
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1976915
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$33,875
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|28.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$59,594
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$36,112
|Persons in poverty, percent
|14.1%
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|10501
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|4934
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|4186
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|4286
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|5502
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|1015
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|8663
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08