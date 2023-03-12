Hazardous weather outlook was issued for Cobb County and other parts of the region warning of the possibility of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Severe weather includes the possibility of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Advertisement

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this morning into

the evening, mainly over west-central and middle Georgia.

Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, periods of heavy

rain, and frequent lightning will be possible.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…

Sub-freezing temperatures are likely Monday night and Tuesday night

over north Georgia and portions of middle Georgia. A Frost Advisory

or a Freeze Watch and/or Freeze Warning will likely be required.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is requested for Sunday across Central Georgia,

and areas south of I-85 and west of I-75. Please relay any

information about observed severe weather to the NWS by going to

weather.gov/atlanta or calling the Severe Weather Hotline at

866-763-4466.

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.