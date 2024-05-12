Cobb tax assessors to hold public info sessions at libraries about the recent tax assessments

Are you interested in appealing your Cobb County tax assessment? Or are you just interesting in learning how the Notices of Assessments are created?

The Cobb County Public Library posted the following notice on its website about a set of information systems in June:

Cobb’s Tax Assessors office has announced information sessions at Cobb libraries to help residents learn more about the Notice of Assessments sent out recently and facilitate appeals if appropriate. Most residents should have received their notices. SEE THE ASSESSORS, get your questions answered, and/or file an appeal. 2024 Library Tour: Kemp Memorial Library

· 6/4 Tuesday 6-8 PM

· 6/11 Tuesday 6-8 PM East Cobb Library

· May 14, Tuesday 6-8 PM

· 6/4 Tuesday 6-8 PM Mountain View Regional Library

· 6/3 Monday 6-8 PM

· 6/10 Monday 6-8 PM South Cobb Regional Library

· May 15, Wednesday, 6-8 PM

· 6/12 Wednesday 6-8 PM

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.