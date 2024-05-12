Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 3 to May 9

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001807

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024

PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFE

2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000226

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024

FORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1345 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2798

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024

TAQUERIA EL GUERO

4180 AUSTELL RD STE 135 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003794

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024

!!AM2PM BISTRO

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 129 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006442

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS ATLANTA NW GALLERIA AREA – FOOD

2855 SPRING HILL PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000528

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

DURHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL

2891 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2652

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

LEWIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4179 JIM OWENS RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-307

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

1898 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4707

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

ALLATOONA HIGH SCHOOL

3300 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18463

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

PICKETT’S MILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

6400 OLD STILESBORO RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18865C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

J BUFFALO WINGS

2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8642

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005795

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

STAR EAST

5015 FLOYD RD SW STE 610 MABLETON, GA 30126-1674

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005932

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

!!THUMBS UP DINER

2320 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5379

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006199

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

2024 TRAEGER COOKOUT – BRAVES ACTIVATION

755 BATTERY AVE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006514

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

AMC THEATRES BARRETT COMMONS 24

2600 COBB PLACE LANE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5301

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

NEW HAN’S

4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 108 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18786C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

TIME TO DINE

2121 NEW MARKET PKWY SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9350

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000209

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

CHOPSTICKS CHINA BISTRO

3822 ROSWELL RD STE 113 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000149

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

4101 ROSWELL RD STE 811 MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001296

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

PALMER MIDDLE SCHOOL

690 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7250

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

FREY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2865 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4399

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

MCCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13701

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

YUMMY BISTRO

4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 305 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004288

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

FRANKIE’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

3100 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-4900

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004347

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

COLD STONE CREAMERY

2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12153

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11046

4515 W VILLAGE WAY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-9251

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18691

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024

DAIRY QUEEN #10728

380 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9213

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002232

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024

DUNLEITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

120 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3878

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3531

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024

PIZZA HUT # 39410

5005 FLOYD RD SW STE 910 MABLETON, GA 30126-1677

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005118

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024

!!BOTTEGA ITLAIAN MARKET & WINE

136 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1913

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006268

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024

DOUGH IN THE BOX

3184 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-6815

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26137C

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2024

JUICY CRAB

1345 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004095

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2024

LUNA LOUNGE AND CLUB

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 11B MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004488

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2024

2024 FUN BOX AT CUMBERLAND MALL- 3