Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 3 to May 9

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
COOK OUT RESTAURANT
- 3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001807
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024
PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFE
- 2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000226
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024
FORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1345 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2798
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024
TAQUERIA EL GUERO
- 4180 AUSTELL RD STE 135 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003794
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024
!!AM2PM BISTRO
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 129 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006442
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS ATLANTA NW GALLERIA AREA – FOOD
- 2855 SPRING HILL PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000528
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024
DURHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 2891 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2652
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024
LEWIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4179 JIM OWENS RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-307
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024
KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
- 1898 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4707
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024
ALLATOONA HIGH SCHOOL
- 3300 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18463
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024
PICKETT’S MILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 6400 OLD STILESBORO RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18865C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024
J BUFFALO WINGS
- 2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8642
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005795
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024
STAR EAST
- 5015 FLOYD RD SW STE 610 MABLETON, GA 30126-1674
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005932
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024
!!THUMBS UP DINER
- 2320 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006199
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024
2024 TRAEGER COOKOUT – BRAVES ACTIVATION
- 755 BATTERY AVE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006514
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024
AMC THEATRES BARRETT COMMONS 24
- 2600 COBB PLACE LANE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5301
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024
NEW HAN’S
- 4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 108 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18786C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024
TIME TO DINE
- 2121 NEW MARKET PKWY SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9350
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000209
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024
CHOPSTICKS CHINA BISTRO
- 3822 ROSWELL RD STE 113 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000149
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024
CHICKEN SALAD CHICK
- 4101 ROSWELL RD STE 811 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001296
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024
PALMER MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 690 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7250
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024
FREY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2865 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4399
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024
MCCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL
- 4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13701
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024
YUMMY BISTRO
- 4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 305 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004288
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024
FRANKIE’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
- 3100 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-4900
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004347
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024
COLD STONE CREAMERY
- 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12153
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024
STARBUCKS COFFEE #11046
- 4515 W VILLAGE WAY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-9251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18691
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024
DAIRY QUEEN #10728
- 380 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9213
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002232
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024
DUNLEITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 120 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3878
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3531
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024
PIZZA HUT # 39410
- 5005 FLOYD RD SW STE 910 MABLETON, GA 30126-1677
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005118
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024
!!BOTTEGA ITLAIAN MARKET & WINE
- 136 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1913
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006268
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024
DOUGH IN THE BOX
- 3184 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-6815
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26137C
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2024
JUICY CRAB
- 1345 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004095
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2024
LUNA LOUNGE AND CLUB
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 11B MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004488
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2024
2024 FUN BOX AT CUMBERLAND MALL- 3
- 2680 CUMBERLAND MALL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006356
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2024