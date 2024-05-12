Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 3 to May 9

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling May 12, 2024

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

  • 3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001807
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024

PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFE

  • 2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR KENNESAW, GA 30152
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000226
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024

FORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 1345 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2798
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024

TAQUERIA EL GUERO

  • 4180 AUSTELL RD STE 135 AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003794
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024

!!AM2PM BISTRO

  • 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 129 KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006442
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2024

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS ATLANTA NW GALLERIA AREA – FOOD

  • 2855 SPRING HILL PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3002
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000528
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

DURHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 2891 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2652
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

LEWIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 4179 JIM OWENS RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-307
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

  • 1898 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4707
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

ALLATOONA HIGH SCHOOL

  • 3300 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-18463
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

PICKETT’S MILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 6400 OLD STILESBORO RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-18865C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

J BUFFALO WINGS

  • 2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8642
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005795
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

STAR EAST

  • 5015 FLOYD RD SW STE 610 MABLETON, GA 30126-1674
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005932
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

!!THUMBS UP DINER

  • 2320 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5379
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006199
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

2024 TRAEGER COOKOUT – BRAVES ACTIVATION

  • 755 BATTERY AVE ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006514
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-08-2024

AMC THEATRES BARRETT COMMONS 24

  • 2600 COBB PLACE LANE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5301
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

NEW HAN’S

  • 4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 108 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-18786C
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

TIME TO DINE

  • 2121 NEW MARKET PKWY SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9350
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000209
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

CHOPSTICKS CHINA BISTRO

  • 3822 ROSWELL RD STE 113 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6211
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000149
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

  • 4101 ROSWELL RD STE 811 MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001296
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

PALMER MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 690 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-7250
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

FREY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 2865 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4399
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

MCCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

  • 4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-13701
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

YUMMY BISTRO

  • 4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 305 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004288
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

FRANKIE’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

  • 3100 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-4900
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004347
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2024

COLD STONE CREAMERY

  • 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-12153
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11046

  • 4515 W VILLAGE WAY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-9251
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-18691
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024

DAIRY QUEEN #10728

  • 380 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9213
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002232
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024

DUNLEITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 120 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3878
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3531
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024

PIZZA HUT # 39410

  • 5005 FLOYD RD SW STE 910 MABLETON, GA 30126-1677
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005118
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024

!!BOTTEGA ITLAIAN MARKET & WINE

  • 136 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1913
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006268
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2024

DOUGH IN THE BOX

  • 3184 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-6815
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-26137C
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2024

JUICY CRAB

  • 1345 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004095
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2024

LUNA LOUNGE AND CLUB

  • 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 11B MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004488
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2024

2024 FUN BOX AT CUMBERLAND MALL- 3

  • 2680 CUMBERLAND MALL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006356
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2024

