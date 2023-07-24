Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 14 to July 20

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11120

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 2030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18951C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

ROSS MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE CENTER

1780 OLD HIGHWAY 41 NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2767

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

MCDONALD’S #4905

2700 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8610

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002511

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

OMNI HOTEL AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA WINE & COFFEE BAR

2625 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002934

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

GOLDEN KRUST

180 COBB PKWY S STE 240 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003142

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

!!GOODFELLAS PIZZA SPORTS BAR

2031 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004734

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

!!STARBUCKS (INSIDE KROGER #730)

1310 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005514

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

!!MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2198 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0878

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006051

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023

SUPERICA BRAVES #305

455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 800 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001364

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

ORIENT THE

3050 WINDY HILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5603

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004372

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

CHOPT EAST COBB

4250 ROSWELL RD STE 630 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6498

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005232

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

!!ORIGINAL CHOPSHOP

2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 208 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005539

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

!!LOS ABUELOS MEXICAN GRILL

1420 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6155

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005598

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

!!GREEN COYOTE COBB

255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005643

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023

WINGS & BURGER HAVEN

2745 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4327

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25619

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL

1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7837

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11850

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

ZAXBY’S

750 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4270

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17245C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

WILDWOOD CAFE @ 3200

3200 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8439

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20610

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

TACO BELL #3404

2169 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4859

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

FORNO WOODFIRE PIZZA & DRINKERY

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 114 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003608

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

CHURCH’S CHICKEN

351 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168-7304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004361

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

!!ELEGANCE EVENTS

2080 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005877

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023

HOKI JAPANESE RESTAURANT

3300 COBB PKWY SE STE 114 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000292

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #2096

4797 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001294

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

PEACE LOVE & PIZZA #4

3960 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001163

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

BURGER KING #9654

2495 DALLAS HWY MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000858

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

MI TACO MEXICAN TAQUERIA

2332 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4538

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17788C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2572

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4272

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

C. ELLET’S STEAKHOUSE

2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 400 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002821

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

FUGU EXPRESS

2900 DELK RD SE STE 2000 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003584

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

D’JUAN’S CATFISH

3300 COBB PKWY SE STE 104 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005719

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

!!KHAN’S HALAL – BASE

3047 COBB PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

!!KHAN’S HALAL – MOBILE

3047 COBB PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006022

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS

980 E PIEDMONT RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24823

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023

GRANNY’S SOULFOOD

1355 BLAIR BRIDGE RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30168-5905

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15525C

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023

CHICK-FIL-A FSU #4447

1440 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004642

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023

OKKO RAMEN

3045 GORDY PKWY STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30066-8266

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004689

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023

CAVA

2935 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5900

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004838

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023

!!YEAH MAN RESTAURANT

302 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY UNIT 156 MABLETON, GA 30126-3353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006015

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023