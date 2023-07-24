Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 14 to July 20

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
STARBUCKS COFFEE #11120
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 2030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18951C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
ROSS MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE CENTER
- 1780 OLD HIGHWAY 41 NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2767
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
MCDONALD’S #4905
- 2700 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8610
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002511
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
OMNI HOTEL AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA WINE & COFFEE BAR
- 2625 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4260
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002934
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
GOLDEN KRUST
- 180 COBB PKWY S STE 240 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003142
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
!!GOODFELLAS PIZZA SPORTS BAR
- 2031 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9260
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004734
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
!!STARBUCKS (INSIDE KROGER #730)
- 1310 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005514
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
!!MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2198 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0878
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006051
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2023
SUPERICA BRAVES #305
- 455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 800 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001364
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
ORIENT THE
- 3050 WINDY HILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5603
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004372
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
CHOPT EAST COBB
- 4250 ROSWELL RD STE 630 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6498
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005232
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
!!ORIGINAL CHOPSHOP
- 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 208 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005539
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
!!LOS ABUELOS MEXICAN GRILL
- 1420 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6155
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005598
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
!!GREEN COYOTE COBB
- 255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005643
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2023
WINGS & BURGER HAVEN
- 2745 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4327
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25619
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL
- 1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7837
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11850
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
ZAXBY’S
- 750 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4270
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17245C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
WILDWOOD CAFE @ 3200
- 3200 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8439
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20610
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
TACO BELL #3404
- 2169 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4859
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
FORNO WOODFIRE PIZZA & DRINKERY
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 114 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003608
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
CHURCH’S CHICKEN
- 351 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168-7304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004361
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
!!ELEGANCE EVENTS
- 2080 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005877
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2023
HOKI JAPANESE RESTAURANT
- 3300 COBB PKWY SE STE 114 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000292
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #2096
- 4797 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001294
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
PEACE LOVE & PIZZA #4
- 3960 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001163
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
BURGER KING #9654
- 2495 DALLAS HWY MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000858
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
MI TACO MEXICAN TAQUERIA
- 2332 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4538
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17788C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2572
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4272
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
C. ELLET’S STEAKHOUSE
- 2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 400 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002821
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
FUGU EXPRESS
- 2900 DELK RD SE STE 2000 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003584
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
D’JUAN’S CATFISH
- 3300 COBB PKWY SE STE 104 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005719
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
!!KHAN’S HALAL – BASE
- 3047 COBB PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006021
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
!!KHAN’S HALAL – MOBILE
- 3047 COBB PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006022
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 980 E PIEDMONT RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24823
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023
GRANNY’S SOULFOOD
- 1355 BLAIR BRIDGE RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30168-5905
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15525C
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023
CHICK-FIL-A FSU #4447
- 1440 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004642
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023
OKKO RAMEN
- 3045 GORDY PKWY STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30066-8266
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004689
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023
CAVA
- 2935 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5900
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004838
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023
!!YEAH MAN RESTAURANT
- 302 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY UNIT 156 MABLETON, GA 30126-3353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006015
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2023
Advertisement