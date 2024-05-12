Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2024

Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling May 12, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 12, 2024, with a high near 79 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 58 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-04-01786571.5120
2024-04-02816472.512.82.66
2024-04-03685059-0.90.75
2024-04-04654454.5-5.70
2024-04-05644353.5-6.90
2024-04-06664053-7.70
2024-04-07744559.5-1.40
2024-04-08765565.54.30
2024-04-096658620.60.69
2024-04-10736066.54.80.26
2024-04-117555653.10.21
2024-04-12695160-2.20
2024-04-13774862.500
2024-04-14855469.56.80
2024-04-15845971.58.50
2024-04-16846172.59.30
2024-04-178066739.50.08
2024-04-188561739.20
2024-04-19866776.512.5T
2024-04-207957683.70.5
2024-04-21605055-9.60.52
2024-04-22674455.5-9.30
2024-04-23724659-6.10
2024-04-24765465-0.4T
2024-04-258056682.40
2024-04-26826171.55.60
2024-04-277761692.80
2024-04-28796069.53.10
2024-04-297959692.30
2024-04-3078647140.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 12, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8092 in 191657 in 1960
Min TemperatureM6070 in 201542 in 1960
Avg TemperatureM70.279.0 in 201849.5 in 1960
PrecipitationM0.100.91 in 19660.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M115 in 19600 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M614 in 20180 in 2021
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature83.578.987.3 in 195567.4 in 1917
Avg Min Temperature65.158.665.8 in 190248.8 in 1945
Avg Temperature74.368.876.0 in 190258.8 in 1945
Total Precipitation0.891.385.24 in 20030.00 in 1894
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 19530.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)01477 in 19170 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)10560135 in 19022 in 1945
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature66.764.469.1 in 201757.1 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature47.244.549.3 in 188036.7 in 1940
Avg Temperature56.954.559.1 in 201746.9 in 1940
Total Precipitation24.9219.0134.48 in 18818.29 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)204025353832 in 19771690 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)213143298 in 201225 in 1931

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-11
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-11
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-11
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-11
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

