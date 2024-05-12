First of two public meetings about proposed CobbLinc Microtransit Project Monday in Powder Springs

The first of two public meetings about Cobb DOT and CobbLinc’s proposed microtransit project will be held on Monday, May 13, at the Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, read the news release from the Cobb DOT web page reprinted below:

Please join the Cobb County Department of Transportation and CobbLinc on Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 21, for two open house opportunities to learn more about the proposed Microtransit Project in the southern Cobb County area and the findings of its equity analysis. This proposed Pilot Zone or “Pilot” service will replace the FLEX service that operates in the same portion of the county. You can read more in the Equity Analysis document here: Cobb County Microtransit Title VI Equity Analysis – April 2024 B The public can also request copies or provide comments by calling Cobb County Department of Transportation, Transit division at 770-528-1610. All comments concerning the proposed service and equity analysis should be in writing and sent to DOTPlanning@cobbcounty. org or dropped off at 463 Commerce Park Drive SE, Marietta 30060, and will

be accepted until June 14, 2024, several days after the public hearing on June 11, 2024. In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Title VI Circular 4702.1B, Cobb County is required to conduct a Service and/or Fare Equity Analysis any time a fare change or a major service change is proposed. This is to ensure that changes do not unfairly impact minority and low-income populations, as defined by the FTA Title VI Circular. Two open houses will be available for the public learn more:

Powder Springs Library at 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs, GA 30127 on Monday, May 13 from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

at 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs, GA 30127 on Sweetwater Valley Library at 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 100 in Austell, GA 30106 on Tuesday, May 21 from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

No formal presentation will be given, County staff will be on hand to answer questions.

.

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.