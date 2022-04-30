May the 4th be with you: Star Wars events at Cobb County libraries

Star Wars Day is May 4th (“May the 4th be with you!”) and the Cobb County Public Library is celebrating with events at several library branches.

Star Wars Day at South Cobb

South Cobb Regional library is celebrating from 4-5 p.m. on May 4. Here’s the announcement posted on the library’s website:

May the Fourth Be With You! Join us at South Cobb Regional Library for a family friendly Star Wars themed storytime with crafts and activities. We will have craft activities for preschool, school age, and tween participants. Registration is encouraged.

Registration is encouraged, and you can sign up at the following link.

South Cobb Regional Library is located at 805 Clay Rd, Mableton, GA 30126.

Star Wars Day: May the 4th be with you @ Switzer Library

Switzer Library offers the following for tweens and teens:

Join us in celebrating May the 4th Be With You! There will be a presentation of a life-size BB-8 Droid by a special guest We will have Star Wars themed snacks and cut outs based on the Mandalorian, and will also be making miniature Jawas. This program is for Tweens /Teens in Grades 5th-12th

The Switzer Library is located at 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060.

Please register at this link , space is limited

May the 4th be with you scavenger hunt at the East Cobb Library

The East Cobb Library has the following event for childen 5-10 years old:

Calling all Star Wars fans! Visit #EastCobbLibrary the week of May 4 to find Grogu (Baby Yoda) hidden in the children’s department. Complete the scavenger hunt by locating all 6 Baby Yodas using the provided clues and win a prize! Intended for children ages 5-10. While supplies last.

The East Cobb Library is located at 4880 Lower Roswell Rd suite 510-B, Marietta, GA 30068.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.