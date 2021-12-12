Ornament-making kits and workshop from the South Cobb Regional Library

The South Cobb Regional Library has ornament craft kits and an in-person workshop to help get you ready for the winter season. The kits are in short supply, but you can be put on a waiting list by following the instructions below.

An in-person workshop will also be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

For complete information see the announcement from the Cobb Public Library website, reprinted below:

Get ready for winter with these fun craft kits available at the South Cobb Regional Library. Designed for adults, but adaptable for children, this fun craft will keep you in a festive mood all month long. Request a kit by calling 678-398-5831 or by filling out the form at https://forms.gle/5osD3FiZjL6ASBZF9. Due to popular demand, you may be unable to receive a kit. Email Amanda Sanders at Amanda.Sanders@cobbcounty.org to join the wait list, or consider signing up for the in person workshop instead. An in-person workshop to create these decorations will also be held on December 20th. For more information visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/winter-decoration-workshop. Each kit contains most of the supplies needed to create paper stars and snowflakes using a variety of techniques.

For more information, contact Amanda Sanders at 678-398-5831 or Amanda.Sanders@cobbcounty.org

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.