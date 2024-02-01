South Cobb Regional Library shows the love in February

South Cobb Regional Library (photo above by Semmendinger — licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution Share Alike)
by Kelly Johnson
In its continuation of community support, South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) is showing its love this February. Literally.
In addition to its staple of arts & craft and activity events that enrich the lives of Mableton, the library is extending both the holiday spirit for Valentine’s Day with Playing Cards Wreaths and its outreach in the community by hosting the Freeman Poole Book Discussion.
These two events align with adults and seniors, but SCRL is spreading the love to all ages with events such as such as Family Crafternoon, Belly Dance, and Lego Build. One of the big events for children (6-12 y.o.) that will close out February at South Cobb Regional Library is the Artz for the Harp introductory workshop. Kids will learn about the harp as well as a song or two on the instrument. (See details for some events below.)
The feature events this month, which put SCRL’s care and support of the community on full display, are screenings which would encourage people to reciprocate The Love and extend it into their everyday lives, in their own individual ways. These films ask people to love themselves, their families, and to care about where they live. So much so as to inherit the theme of the first film in the lineup (which presents in the other two films in different ways) and use “The Glow” to make a difference, individually and socially. In doing so, the goal (as it appears) is to kindle selfless participation or contribution in the community.
Be it volunteering to Keep Cobb Beautiful, or voicing concerns over policies or practices that would rob Mableton and individuals of self-love at city, school board, and county meetings. Through community involvement, South Cobb Regional Library gets back the love it meters out month after month.
The three films playing at South Cobb Regional Library for the Month of Love are:
The Last Dragon (1985)
@SCRL, Feb. 01
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Harriet (2019)
@SCRL, Feb. 07
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Barbie (2023)
@SCRL, Feb. 14
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Here’s a quick recap of some events happening at South Cobb Regional Library this February:
- Playing Card Wreaths,beginning February 2nd and occurring M-W-F’s throughout the month (while supplies last);
- Freeman Poole Book Discussion, every third Thursday of the month with this month’s meeting occurring February 15th at 10:30 AM. (NOTE: The club meets at the Freeman Poole Senior Center. Directions provided here.)
- Kids Harp Workshop, February 21st at 4:30 PM.
- Black History Month (i.e. “Month of Love”) Movie Matinees, February 1st and 7th at 11:00 AM, and February 14th at 5:30 PM, featuring respectively, The Last Dragon, Harriet, and Barbie.
As always, check out that book and get your intellectual creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
FEBRUARY 2024
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 01, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|11:00 – 13:30
|Black History Month Movie Matinee
(The Last Dragon)
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|February 02, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Playing Card Wreaths
|February 03, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
FEBRUARY 2024
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 04, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|February 05, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Playing Card Wreaths
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|February 06, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|February 07, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Playing Card Wreaths
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 13:30
|Black History Month Movie Matinee (Harriet)
|11:00 – 11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|February 08, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|February 09, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Playing Cards Wreaths
|February 10, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
FEBRUARY 2024
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 11, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|February 12, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Playing Card Wreaths
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|18:00 -19:00
|Teen Paint’n Snack
|February 13, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|16:30 – 17:30
|No Fear Craft Club
|February 14, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Playing Card Wreaths
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|17:30 – 19:30
|Barbie Movie
|February 15, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:30
|Freeman Poole Book Discussion
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|February 16, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Playing Card Wreaths
|February 17, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
FEBRUARY 2024
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 18, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|February 19, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Playing Card Wreaths
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|14:30 – 15:30
|Family Crafternoon
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|18:30 – 19:00
|Pajama Storytime
|February 20, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|14:00 – 16:00
|Lego Build
|February 21, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Playing Card Wreaths
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Harp Workshop
|February 22, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|February 23, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Playing Card Wreaths
|February 24, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:30
|Tween Book Club
FEBRUARY 2024
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 25, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|February 26, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Playing Card Wreaths
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club
|February 27, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|16:30 – 18:00
|No Fear Crafting Club
|February 28, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Playing Card Wreaths
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
This schedule compiled as of: 01/29/24