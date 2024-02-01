Hot Topics

South Cobb Regional Library shows the love in February

Photo of South Cobb Regional Library in article about fall book sale

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 1, 2024

South Cobb Regional Library (photo above by Semmendinger — licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution Share Alike)

by Kelly Johnson

In its continuation of community support, South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) is showing its love this February. Literally.

In addition to its staple of arts & craft and activity events that enrich the lives of Mableton, the library is extending both the holiday spirit for Valentine’s Day with Playing Cards Wreaths and its outreach in the community by hosting the Freeman Poole Book Discussion.

These two events align with adults and seniors, but SCRL is spreading the love to all ages with events such as such as Family Crafternoon, Belly Dance, and Lego Build. One of the big events for children (6-12 y.o.) that will close out February at South Cobb Regional Library is the Artz for the Harp introductory workshop. Kids will learn about the harp as well as a song or two on the instrument. (See details for some events below.)

The feature events this month, which put SCRL’s care and support of the community on full display, are screenings which would encourage people to reciprocate The Love and extend it into their everyday lives, in their own individual ways. These films ask people to love themselves, their families, and to care about where they live. So much so as to inherit the theme of the first film in the lineup (which presents in the other two films in different ways) and use “The Glow” to make a difference, individually and socially. In doing so, the goal (as it appears) is to kindle selfless participation or contribution in the community.

Be it volunteering to Keep Cobb Beautiful, or voicing concerns over policies or practices that would rob Mableton and individuals of self-love at city, school board, and county meetings. Through community involvement, South Cobb Regional Library gets back the love it meters out month after month.

The three films playing at South Cobb Regional Library for the Month of Love are:

The Last Dragon (1985)

@SCRL, Feb. 01

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Harriet (2019)

@SCRL, Feb. 07

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Barbie (2023)

@SCRL, Feb. 14

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a quick recap of some events happening at South Cobb Regional Library this February:

  • Playing Card Wreaths,beginning February 2nd and occurring M-W-F’s throughout the month (while supplies last);
  • Freeman Poole Book Discussion, every third Thursday of the month with this month’s meeting occurring February 15th at 10:30 AM. (NOTE: The club meets at the Freeman Poole Senior Center. Directions provided here.)
  • Kids Harp Workshop, February 21st at 4:30 PM.
  • Black History Month (i.e. “Month of Love”) Movie Matinees, February 1st and 7th at 11:00 AM, and February 14th at 5:30 PM, featuring respectively, The Last Dragon, Harriet, and Barbie.

As always, check out that book and get your intellectual creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

FEBRUARY 2024

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 01, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


11:00 – 13:30Black History Month Movie Matinee
(The Last Dragon)


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids
February 02, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Playing Card Wreaths
February 03, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

FEBRUARY 2024

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 04, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
February 05, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Playing Card Wreaths


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance
February 06, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
February 07, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Playing Card Wreaths


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 13:30Black History Month Movie Matinee (Harriet)


11:00 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party
February 08, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
February 09, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Playing Cards Wreaths
February 10, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime

FEBRUARY 2024

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 11, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
February 12, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Playing Card Wreaths


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance


18:00 -19:00Teen Paint’n Snack
February 13, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


16:30 – 17:30No Fear Craft Club
February 14, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Playing Card Wreaths


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


17:30 – 19:30Barbie Movie
February 15, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:30Freeman Poole Book Discussion


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play
February 16, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Playing Card Wreaths
February 17, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

FEBRUARY 2024

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 18, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
February 19, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Playing Card Wreaths


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


14:30 – 15:30Family Crafternoon


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
February 20, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


14:00 – 16:00Lego Build
February 21, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Playing Card Wreaths


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


16:30 – 17:30 Kids Harp Workshop
February 22, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
February 23, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Playing Card Wreaths
February 24, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:30Tween Book Club

FEBRUARY 2024

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 25, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
February 26, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Playing Card Wreaths


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club
February 27, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


16:30 – 18:00No Fear Crafting Club
February 28, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Playing Card Wreaths


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




This schedule compiled as of: 01/29/24

