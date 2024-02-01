South Cobb Regional Library shows the love in February

South Cobb Regional Library (photo above by Semmendinger — licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution Share Alike)

by Kelly Johnson

In its continuation of community support, South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) is showing its love this February. Literally.

In addition to its staple of arts & craft and activity events that enrich the lives of Mableton, the library is extending both the holiday spirit for Valentine’s Day with Playing Cards Wreaths and its outreach in the community by hosting the Freeman Poole Book Discussion.

These two events align with adults and seniors, but SCRL is spreading the love to all ages with events such as such as Family Crafternoon, Belly Dance, and Lego Build. One of the big events for children (6-12 y.o.) that will close out February at South Cobb Regional Library is the Artz for the Harp introductory workshop. Kids will learn about the harp as well as a song or two on the instrument. (See details for some events below.)

The feature events this month, which put SCRL’s care and support of the community on full display, are screenings which would encourage people to reciprocate The Love and extend it into their everyday lives, in their own individual ways. These films ask people to love themselves, their families, and to care about where they live. So much so as to inherit the theme of the first film in the lineup (which presents in the other two films in different ways) and use “The Glow” to make a difference, individually and socially. In doing so, the goal (as it appears) is to kindle selfless participation or contribution in the community.

Be it volunteering to Keep Cobb Beautiful, or voicing concerns over policies or practices that would rob Mableton and individuals of self-love at city, school board, and county meetings. Through community involvement, South Cobb Regional Library gets back the love it meters out month after month.

The three films playing at South Cobb Regional Library for the Month of Love are:

The Last Dragon (1985)

@SCRL, Feb. 01

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Harriet (2019)

@SCRL, Feb. 07

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Barbie (2023)

@SCRL, Feb. 14

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a quick recap of some events happening at South Cobb Regional Library this February:

Playing Card Wreaths ,beginning February 2 nd and occurring M-W-F’s throughout the month (while supplies last);

,beginning February 2 and occurring M-W-F’s throughout the month (while supplies last); Freeman Poole Book Discussion , every third Thursday of the month with this month’s meeting occurring February 15 th at 10:30 AM. ( NOTE : The club meets at the Freeman Poole Senior Center. Directions provided here.)

, every third Thursday of the month with this month’s meeting occurring February 15 at 10:30 AM. ( : The club meets at the Freeman Poole Senior Center. Directions provided here.) Kids Harp Workshop , February 21 st at 4:30 PM.

, February 21 at 4:30 PM. Black History Month (i.e. “Month of Love”) Movie Matinees, February 1st and 7th at 11:00 AM, and February 14th at 5:30 PM, featuring respectively, The Last Dragon, Harriet, and Barbie.

As always, check out that book and get your intellectual creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

FEBRUARY 2024

WEEK 1

FEBRUARY 2024

WEEK 2

FEBRUARY 2024

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 11, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First February 12, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Playing Card Wreaths



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



17:00 – 18:00 Belly Dance



18:00 -19:00 Teen Paint’n Snack February 13, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



16:30 – 17:30 No Fear Craft Club February 14, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Playing Card Wreaths



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



17:30 – 19:30 Barbie Movie February 15, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:30 Freeman Poole Book Discussion



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play February 16, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Playing Card Wreaths February 17, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

FEBRUARY 2024

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 18, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First February 19, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Playing Card Wreaths



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



14:30 – 15:30 Family Crafternoon



17:00 – 18:00 Belly Dance



18:30 – 19:00 Pajama Storytime February 20, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



14:00 – 16:00 Lego Build February 21, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Playing Card Wreaths



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



16:30 – 17:30 Kids Harp Workshop February 22, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First February 23, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Playing Card Wreaths February 24, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:30 Tween Book Club

FEBRUARY 2024

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 25, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First February 26, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Playing Card Wreaths



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



17:00 – 18:00 Belly Dance



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club February 27, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



16:30 – 18:00 No Fear Crafting Club February 28, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Playing Card Wreaths



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime









This schedule compiled as of: 01/29/24