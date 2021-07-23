South Cobb Regional Library to close for three months for renovation

According to an announcement posted on the Cobb County Facebook page, the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton will close for a month for renovation beginning Monday August 2, 2021, and will reopen on November 1.

The Facebook post describes the project as follows:

The project for the library in Mableton includes interior and exterior repairs. Cobb County Property Management Department officials say the project includes substantial plumbing repairs to correct issues with the existing sewer line that have resulted in several emergency repairs and improvements of the public restrooms, and installation of new flooring, tile, partitions and other fixtures. The exterior work will include restoration of the site’s retention pond, landscape improvements, and retrofitting the parking lot lights to LED fixtures. Overall, the project is designed to enhance the functionality and appearance of the public facility as a safe and engaging community space.

The announcement also states that library patrons who have placed holds for pickup at the South Cobb Regional Library can retrieve reserved materials at the Sweetwater Valley Library in the Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 100, Austell 30106.

Patrons can also continue to access in-person library services at nearby libraries that include Powder Springs Library at 4181 Atlanta St, Powder Springs, the Lewis A. Ray Library at 4500 Oakdale Road, Smyrna, and the Vinings Library at 4290 Paces Ferry Road.

South Cobb Regional Library staff will be temporarily reassigned to other libraries throughout the Cobb County Public Library system.

