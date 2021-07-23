JE Dunn announces new senior manager of diversity, equity and inclusion

JE Dunn Construction, a national company whose metro Atlanta headquarters is in the Cumberland Community Improvement District, announced the appointment of Mishaune Sawyer as its new senior manager of diversity, equity and inclusion for the company’s east region.

For more information about Sawyer, and the position she will fill, see the press release reprinted below:

ATLANTA – July 22, 2021 – JE Dunn Construction has announced the hiring of Mishaune Sawyer as its new senior manager of diversity, equity and inclusion for the company’s east region. JE Dunn’s East Region encompasses offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Charleston, Nashville, Raleigh, Savannah and Tampa.

Sawyer brings more than 19 years of professional experience to the position along with a strong reputation and track record for her work across industries in the diversity, equity and inclusion space.

In her new role, Sawyer will work directly with JE Dunn senior leadership to ensure Workplace, Workforce and Marketplace initiatives are in alignment with the company’s overall Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy. This includes the responsibility of facilitating inclusive business practices for women and minorities in construction projects, implementing initiatives that promote a diverse and inclusive culture and participating in activities to attract diverse talent to JE Dunn.

Since the creation of the position in 2004, JE Dunn has launched initiatives such as the Minority Contractor Development Program, which Sawyer will continue to develop while having the opportunity to also develop new programs and initiatives and community and industry relationships.

““Diversity, equity and inclusion help form the foundation of our business. We are excited to add Mishaune to our team, knowing her extensive background working with government entities and small businesses alike will bring immense value across our East Region,” said Dan Kaufman, regional president of JE Dunn’s East Region.

Sawyer joins with extensive experience as a trial lawyer, urban planner, project director for a former U.S. senator, and, most recently, general counsel and director of projects for ERS Enterprises, Inc., where she worked as a DEI consultant on numerous development projects in the Chicagoland Area. Sawyer was honored to serve as the DEI consultant for the Barak Obama Foundation, the Chicago Transit Authority Redline Extension Project and O’Hare Airport Project Management Team for O’Hare 21.

Through these roles she gained invaluable experience in coordinating with government agencies, community groups and the public at large to work through competing interests. Over her career, she has spearheaded efforts to cultivate effective working relationships with various public and private individuals and community-based organizations.

“I am so excited to join such a dynamic group. I have worked hard to develop policies and strategies that create an environment for small and diverse businesses to build capacity and to be able to build a diverse workforce made up of as many people as possible from underserved communities. As a member of the Dunn team, I hope to continue to do that. I will continue to build on the great work that JE Dunn is doing and ensure that we continue to have a positive impact on every project and in every community in which we build!” said Sawyer.

The Atlanta native attended Emory University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree before attending DePaul University where she obtained her Juris Doctorate.

Sawyer is a member of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc.; Lambda Alpha International, a global land economics trust for the industry’s top professionals; and the Illinois State Bar. Sawyer is also very active in the community supporting organizations such as The Salvation Army and T-Chale Prejean Life Foundation.

About JE Dunn

