Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton to deliver State of the City address

Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton will deliver his first State of the City address on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna Ga 30080.

Registration is required for attendance, but the event is open to all.

You can register at https://cobbgacoc.wliinc15.com/events/Smyrna-Area-Council-9796/details.

Registration closes on July 26.

The City of Smyrna news release about the event describes it as follow:

In his inaugural State of the City address, Mayor Derek Norton will share updates on city-wide developments, a 2020 year-in-review, and plans for the future. After only a few months in office, Mayor Norton faced difficult decisions and immeasurable challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the City of Smyrna. He led residents through the hard times by being open and communicative about the City’s approach and plan to keep businesses and the community safe. Prior to becoming Mayor, Derek was elected to the Smyrna City Council in 2015 and represented Ward 1 for four years. He has served on several local boards and committees in the City including the Board of Directors for Keep Smyrna Beautiful and the Smyrna Business Association, the Executive Committee for the Smyrna Vision initiative, and served three terms as president of the Afton Downs Homeowners Association.

This is a free event organized by the City of Smyrna and the Cobb Chamber, but registration is required to reserve your seat at the progam, and walk-up registration will not be permitted, so reserve your seat by noon on July 26.

Dinner will be served.

To attend virtually tune into the Cobb Chamber’s Facebook page.