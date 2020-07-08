Smyrna Mayor: ‘We’re doing everything we can about fireworks’

Like thousands of other cities in Georgia and across the country, Smyrna has been inundated with complaints of fireworks going off at all hours nearly every night for the last several weeks.

Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton acknowledged the issue during the July 6 city council meeting, saying he’s received a stream of emails and phone calls asking what the city is doing about the issue.

Norton said the city is working to “put as many restrictions as we can” on fireworks, adding that it’s a particularly difficult issue in Smyrna, which has one of the highest population densities in Georgia.

“I’ve got two toddlers and two dogs,” Norton said. “I know a lot of veterans live in our community. We’re all packed in here together. I just want to make clear that we’re doing everything we can here locally, but we’re beholden to the state law that governs when those things (fireworks) can be let off.”

Georgia law holds that fireworks can legally be set off on any day from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m., and until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. However, Cobb County ordinance bans fireworks after 9 p.m. with the exception of holidays including July 4, Labor Day and New Year’s Day.

Haisten Willis is a freelance writer who lives in Smyrna with his wife, daughter and dog. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from California State University, Fresno, serves on the board of SPJ Georgia and even rides a bike when time allows.