Smyrna hires state capitol lobbyist

Smyrna will soon have an even stronger presence at the Georgia state capitol after the city council voted to hire lobbyist Kash Trivedi for a $60,000 contract Monday evening.

The 7-0 vote will see Trivedi, who also represents organizations including the Georgia Association of Realtors, Draft Kings Inc., Walmart and Cancer Treatment Centers of America, add Smyrna to his client list on Aug. 1 and continuing for 12 months. He will be paid $5,000 per month for his efforts.

“This is something I’m really enthused about, I think it’s an important step for our city to increase our voice and influence down at the state capitol during the legislative process and with the governor’s office,” said city council member Tim Gould in motioning for Smyrna to approve the contract. “Kash Trivedi is a Smyrna resident, he’s a cofounder of his business. He’s got a wealth of experience, particularly around the appropriations process, both in the legislature and the governor’s office, and also with a number of different departments at the state level. He’ll be an asset for us and I’m excited to see us make this move forward.”

Gould noted that Cobb County and the cities of Marietta, Dunwoody and Brookhaven are among those already using lobbyists, and so he felt it was “time for the City of Smyrna to do the same.”

