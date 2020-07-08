GDOT seeks public input on draft Statewide Transit Plan

What do you think about the state of public transit in Cobb County? You can always grouse on social media, whatever your opinion, but a much better way to give input is to direct it to the people who matter, at the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). You can click on this link to go directly to their feedback page.

The GDOT sent the following press release today, seeking input for the Statewide Transit Plan (SWTRP):

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is seeking public input on the results and recommendations of the draft Statewide Transit Plan (SWTRP) between July 1 – 30, 2020. The SWTRP is a result of a comprehensive review of Georgia’s public transit needs that charts the future direction of transit programs, aiming to improve access and mobility for all Georgians.



The SWTRP plan is a result of extensive coordination over the course of 2019 and 2020 with transit providers, local governments, regional commissions, metropolitan planning organizations, the ATL Authority, other transit stakeholders, and the public. The SWTRP incorporates all existing urban and rural transit plans, plus identifies statewide near-term and long-range recommendations. Highlights include:

Expanding public transit service to Georgia’s 37 counties without service today, with an emphasis on regional coordination and cross-jurisdictional service.

Expanding the capacity of existing rural systems to ensure all rural needs are met.

Meeting workforce needs through extended service hours and more commuter routes.

Improving safety, system reliability and performance by leveraging technology.

Enhancing coordination among transit providers, employers, healthcare and education providers.

“Public transit is an important part of GDOT’s multimodal planning efforts,” said the GDOT project manager, Kaycee Mertz, AICP. “This plan helps us to identify needs and recommend strategies to improve access to transit, with a focus on rural transit, regional collaboration, and innovation. Input from transit agencies and the public has been vital throughout this process.”



To learn more about the plan and provide input, visit GDOT’s Transit Plan webpage. Click through to the Virtual Open House to leave comments by July 30. http://www.dot.ga.gov/IS/Transit/TransitPlan.