Four Cobb Senior Centers to reopen by phases

According to a news release posted on the county website, four Cobb senior centers will begin a phased reopening.

The county emphasized that this is subject to change given the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Freeman Poole Senior Center, the North Cobb Senior Center. the Senior Wellness Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center will reopen with limitations and restrictions. The Tim Lee Center in East Cobb will remain closed for renovations.

Senior Center patrons will not be allowed to drop in. Pre-registration is required and the affected centers will open July 13 for all activities.

Registration can be done via CivicRec or by phoning the center you will be visiting.

Activities will resume during the week of July 20.

The news release states the following steps the centers are taking to minimize the spread of COVID-19. All the numbered lists below are quoted directly from the news release:

Cleaning

All CSS buildings will be cleaned & sanitized routinely. Once an area is cleaned and sanitized, it will remain locked and closed until the space is needed. At no time should a member of the public enter a closed area.

Health Screenings

Before entering any Cobb Senior Services (CSS) building, all persons (patrons, volunteers, instructors, vendors, staff) must submit to a screening to include: Temperature check. A reading of 100.4 or above will not be granted entrance. Question: Are you experiencing cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or other respiratory problems? Any person who does not pass the temperature or screening question will not be permitted to enter the building. Any person showing signs of illness while in any CSS building will be asked to leave or will be directed to a “sick room” to wait for their ride home. A mask is highly recommended to be worn at all times inside CSS buildings. Hands should be washed often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand rub. Staff should wear gloves when making transactions, distributing items, etc.

Multipurpose Centers Summer 2020 Phase

Centers will operate on a limited status Monday-Thursday (9 am-3 pm) and closed to the public on Fridays until further notice. **Note: North Cobb & West Cobb Senior Centers will be closed August 3-7 for advance voting; ALL centers will be closed August 10-12 for voting and cleaning.

Pre-registration is required for all activities; no “drop-in’s” allowed. All activities will have a limited number of seats. Before entering any CSS building, all persons (patrons, volunteers, instructors, vendors, staff) must submit to the health screening as listed above. All persons arriving to participate in any activity MUST be registered in advance. This also applies to anyone who wishes to meet with staff. A minimum distance of 6 feet must be maintained at all times. You will be expected to leave the building when the activity/activities for which you registered are over. This is to control the number of people in the building and to mitigate the potential spread of germs and COVID-19. You must bring your own drinks as none will be provided. You may not bring food to any facility All water fountains are off limits. The kitchen, lounge, and equipment (refrigerator/freezer/oven/microwave, ice machine, etc.) are off limits. No recreational trips will take place until further notice. All reading material, puzzles, cards, board games, billiards, table tennis, or anything used by multiple people will not be available for use until further notice. No group events or meetings will be held until further notice.