Cobb Senior Wellness Center to host free sushi demonstration

Cobb County Senior Services building with article about senior center eventsCobb County Senior Services -- photo by Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 25, 2021

The Cobb County Senior Wellness Center will host a demo on making low calorie and nutritious sushi rolls at home.

Terri Carter of Cobb County/UGA Extension Services, will show how it’s done.

Registration is required, and you can register by visiting myactivecenter.com.

The center is located at 1150 Powder Springs St, Mariett, and you can call 770-528-5355 for more information.

Discover more events from Cobb Senior Services

To discover more events at Cobb senior centers regularly visit the Cobb County Senior Services website or the Cobb Senior Services Facebook page.

