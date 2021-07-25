Cobb Senior Wellness Center to host free sushi demonstration

The Cobb County Senior Wellness Center will host a demo on making low calorie and nutritious sushi rolls at home.

Terri Carter of Cobb County/UGA Extension Services, will show how it’s done.

Registration is required, and you can register by visiting myactivecenter.com.

The center is located at 1150 Powder Springs St, Mariett, and you can call 770-528-5355 for more information.

