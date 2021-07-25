Cobb heading back toward high community spread of COVID-19

The Cobb County government announced on its Facebook page that the number of new infections of COVID-19 in Cobb County, which had been dropping in recent days, has started climbing again, and is approaching the 100 cases per 100,000 of population that signifies high community spread.

Most of the new cases are from among the unvaccinated, and health officials are seeing a rise among younger people.

The Georgia Department of Public Health describes the data collection process as follows:

The Daily Status Report is updated once daily at 3 p.m. Data are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) from numerous labs, hospitals and providers in various ways. Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELR) are data files transmitted to DPH that contain patient identifiers, test information and results. Individual “case” reports may also be submitted through DPH’s secure web portal, SendSS, from healthcare providers and other required reporters. These reports often contain more specific patient information. In either reporting scenario, data may be incomplete. Data displayed on the DPH Daily Status Report reflect the information transmitted to DPH, but may not reflect all current tests or cases due to timing of testing and data reporting