Adoption of Cobb budget and millage rate on Tuesday

The vote on adoption of the Cobb County budget and millage rate will take place Tuesday, July 27. The final public hearing on the millage rate will begin at 7 p.m. There will be no public hearing on the budget, as those have already taken place.

The meeting will take place in the BOC Room on the second floor of 100 Cherokee St., Marietta. You also have the option to watch the meeting streamed live through the county’s website, cable TV channel, and Youtube page. Visit www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV.

To look over the proposed budget, follow this link.

The proposed millage rates remains the same, at 8.46 for the general fund, 2.86 for the fire district fund, .13 for the debt service fund, 2.45 for the Cumberland Special Service District II, and 3.50 for the Six Flags Special Service District.

Even though the millage rates remain the same, under state law this is considered a tax increase, because the property tax digest rose in value due to reassessments.

The calculated increase in property taxes is 5.35 percent.

According to the presentation to the Board of Commissioners by the county’s Finance Department, “This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 8.460 mills, an effective increase of 0.430 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.030 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $325,000.00 is approximately $51.60and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $450,000.00 is approximately $77.40.”