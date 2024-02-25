Vendors sought for Cobb Senior Service’s 2024 Expo & Marketplace

Vendor registration is open for Cobb County Senior Services 2024 Expo & Marketplace, but the deadline is coming soon. If you’re interested in serving as a vendor for this annual well-attended event, register by March 1.

According to the news release on the county website:

This annual event is a great opportunity for businesses and non-profit organizations to showcase their products and services to adults in Cobb County. Last year, 120 vendors were able to interact with more than 800 guests. 2024 Expo & Marketplace Advertisement Wednesday, April 24 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Pkwy Fee: $250 Business; $100 Non-profit To receive a vendor application, please send email to expo@cobbcounty.org . Application & payment must be received by Friday. March 1st.

About Cobb County Senior Services

Cobb County Senior Services manages a wide range of services for residents of Cobb County who are 55 years of age and older.

The agency is headquartered at the Senior Wellness Center, located at 1150 Powder Springs Street Marietta, GA 30064.

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.