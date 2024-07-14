Smyrna Mayor to present State of the City to the chamber’s Smyrna Area Council

Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton will present his 2024 State of the City address hosted by the Cobb Chamber‘s Smyrna Area Council.

According to the chamber’s press release, Mayor Norton will share “updates on city-wide developments, a 2023 year-in-review, and plans for the future of Smyrna. With the downtown greenspace redesign complete and preparations well underway for more downtown additions, Smyrna continues to have momentum as a growing, thriving suburb of metro Atlanta.”

The address will be on July 24 at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna, GA 30080.

The event is free, and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required, and you can register through July 19 at https://tinyurl.com/28xkt6xt.

The Series Presenting Sponsor is Northside Hospital, and the Program Sponsors for this event are Croy Engineering and Halpern Enterprises.

The Smyrna Area Council is one of the Cobb Chamber’s six geographically focused projects. The others are Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb, and South Cobb.

For more information on Area Councils, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

