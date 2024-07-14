Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny and hot skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, July 14, 2024, with a high near 98 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 75 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 94. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 92. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-06-01 78 65 71.5 -3.6 0 2024-06-02 85 67 76 0.6 0.06 2024-06-03 89 69 79 3.4 T 2024-06-04 86 70 78 2.2 T 2024-06-05 86 72 79 3 0.17 2024-06-06 85 70 77.5 1.3 0.1 2024-06-07 88 70 79 2.6 0 2024-06-08 87 63 75 -1.6 0 2024-06-09 93 70 81.5 4.7 0 2024-06-10 85 69 77 0 0.4 2024-06-11 87 64 75.5 -1.7 0 2024-06-12 89 71 80 2.6 0 2024-06-13 90 72 81 3.4 0 2024-06-14 95 72 83.5 5.8 0 2024-06-15 97 76 86.5 8.6 0.02 2024-06-16 96 75 85.5 7.4 0 2024-06-17 93 75 84 5.7 T 2024-06-18 91 73 82 3.6 0 2024-06-19 89 71 80 1.4 0 2024-06-20 90 73 81.5 2.8 0 2024-06-21 93 71 82 3.1 0 2024-06-22 98 74 86 7 0 2024-06-23 98 77 87.5 8.3 0 2024-06-24 97 75 86 6.7 0.21 2024-06-25 98 72 85 5.6 0 2024-06-26 100 75 87.5 7.9 0 2024-06-27 91 75 83 3.3 T 2024-06-28 91 75 83 3.2 0.13 2024-06-29 91 76 83.5 3.6 0.65 2024-06-30 97 77 87 7 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 14, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 98 in 1954 75 in 1967 Min Temperature M 72 81 in 1980 59 in 1976 Avg Temperature M 81.0 88.5 in 1980 67.0 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.16 3.00 in 2018 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1954 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – T in 1942 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 24 in 1980 2 in 1967 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.8 89.8 97.1 in 1980 78.0 in 1892 Avg Min Temperature 75.2 71.5 75.9 in 1980 63.9 in 1976 Avg Temperature 84.0 80.6 86.5 in 1980 71.6 in 1892 Total Precipitation 3.50 2.36 13.12 in 2005 T in 1980 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 251 219 305 in 1980 99 in 1940 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.9 71.5 75.1 in 2012 65.1 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 54.7 51.9 55.4 in 1880 45.2 in 1940 Avg Temperature 64.3 61.7 65.2 in 2012 55.6 in 1940 Total Precipitation 32.22 28.09 46.44 in 1912 13.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1156 903 1156 in 2024 496 in 1961

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-13

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-13

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-13

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-13

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-13

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”