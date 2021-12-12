Cobb weather December 12: Sunny

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we should see sunny skies in Cobb County with a high near 55.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the evening.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.