Agenda posted for next Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting and budget work session

Three important Cobb County Board of Commission meetings are coming up on Monday and Tuesday: the Board of Commissioners (BOC) agenda work session Monday morning December 13 at 9 a.m., the regular BOC meeting Tuesday morning December 14 at 9 a.m., and a work session on the budget Tuesday afternoon December 14 at 1:30 p.m.

An agenda has been posted for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners regular meeting that will be held next Tuesday, December 14 at 9 a.m. The agenda is subject to change.

Selected items from the agenda

One of the most high-profile items on the agenda is the BOC vote to approve an additional $105,000 allocation to cover county expenses related to the 2021 World Series games held in Truist Park.

The agenda packet describes the background of the request as follows:

On October 26, 2021, the Board of Commissioners authorized a fund balance appropriation, within the General

Fund, to establish a contingency for the unbudgeted expenses related to additional security staffing and

equipment that would be necessary for Cobb County to host the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series at

Truist Park on Friday, October 29, 2021 and Saturday, October 30, 2021, with the potential of a third game on

Sunday, October 31, 2021. The World Series and related events were designated as a Department of Homeland

Security (DHS) Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level III, which indicates a heightened awareness

status.

The third game on Sunday, October 31, 2021, was necessary, and additional security was needed for

subsequent “watch party” events at Truist Park for the remainder of the Series. The celebratory parade and

activities conducted in the days following the World Series win required heightened security along the parade

route and at various Cobb County venues as well.

The shortfall listed in the request is $105,574.17.

There will be three presentations at the beginning of the meeting:

To present a Proclamation to Pastor Laurie Wong and Reflections of Trinity. To recognize Pam Mabry, County Clerk, for being selected as the 2021 Clerk of the

Year by the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia. To recognize retiring directors Scott Barfield, Chief Tim Cox, Tony Hagler, William

Tanks and Hope Warren and thank them for their many years of dedicated service to

Cobb County.

Three annexations: 2 to Marietta, 1 to Powder Springs

There are three agenda items related to annexations:

To approve an Annexation Notice of Non-Objection per HB 489 Intergovernmental

Agreement and HB 2 regarding a petition for annexation of a parcel that totals 2.07

acres; located at 2079 Cobb Parkway South into the City of Marietta.

To approve an Annexation notice of Non-Objection with Stipulations per HB 489

Intergovernmental Agreement and HB 2 regarding a petition for the annexation of a

10.01-acre tract located at 1326 Old Bells Ferry Road into the City of Marietta.

To approve an Annexation Notice of Withdrawal of Objection per HB 489

Intergovernmental Agreement and HB 2 regarding a petition for annexation of a 46.02 –

acre tract located at 5550 Story Road into the City of Powder Springs.

Public hearings

Four public hearings are on the agenda:

To conduct a public hearing prior to expending $100,000.00 or more for engineering

design services for various projects in the 2016 SPLOST Transportation Improvements

Program.

To conduct a public hearing prior to expending $100,000.00 or more to secure

professional consulting services for continued application development and support of

ProjectView, Project No. B2581.

To conduct a public hearing for employment of consultant services where contract fees

will likely exceed $100,000.00 for FY22 Effluent Filters Upgrade, Program No. T4025.

To conduct a public hearing and approve the Chattahoochee Corridor Plan Certification

of Compliance for construction of additional storage buildings at 3151 Elizabeth Lane.