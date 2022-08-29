Sunday hours return to the four largest Cobb Public Library branches

Sunday hours are returning to the four largest libraries in the Cobb County Public Library system on September 11. Sunday hours had been removed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic during a general restriction of hours.

The reinstated Sunday hours will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following branches

Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta 30060. 770-528-2320

Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta 30066. 770-509-2725

South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton 30126. 678-398-5828

West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw 30152. 770-528-4699

“These four libraries are weekend destinations,” Terri Tresp, Division Director of Branch Services. “Our doors will be open Sundays for students of all ages, busy teens and adults needing more convenient opportunities to visit libraries, and babies and toddlers enjoying fun, meaningful time with families.”

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website :

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link .