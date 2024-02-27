South Cobb Regional Library’s Spring-Cleaning Focuses on Health

Photo above: South Cobb Regional Library (photo by Semmendinger — licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution Share Alike)

by Kelly Johnson

From a glance of March at South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL), a strong first week of events focus on the well-being of people, as a community spring-cleaning initiative. After all, healthy people make for a vibrant and vital community.

With March 1st starting a three-day weekend, the Unplugged Fun event on that Friday encourages people to celebrate the annual Global Day of Unplugging—at sundown. For this technology detoxing, SCRL is filled with books to read. It will also offer some activities to help with technology withdrawals. It’s recommended to stop by the library early to check out a book (or books) or pick up an activity. Unplugging for only a few minutes (or the entire weekend) will do wonders for one’s mental health.

Immediately following the first weekend of the month, Monday, March 4th, SCRL, in partnership with Cobb Collaborative, hosts training for Community Resiliency. The Community Resiliency Model Training (CRM) is a program developed by Cobb Collaborative, which is designed to teach people how to recognize the effects of chronic stress on the nervous system and to apply techniques to mitigate those effects and realign the balance between mind, body, and spirit. Thus, the aim of CRM is to create an informed and resilient community.

In the following weeks of March, SCRL sustains the month’s calendar of spring cleaning with events such as Kidney Health, an American Kidney Fund program presented by Crystal King and Mia Olberton (on March 16th); American Red Cross Blood Drive (on March 18th); and a presentation by Cobb Collaborative (on March 19th), Mental Health 101.

In support of individual and community spring cleanings, SCRL has also scheduled the activities of enrichment:

Cherry Blossom Craft Kits , beginning March 1 st , occurring M-W-F’s (while supplies last);

, beginning March 1 , occurring M-W-F’s (while supplies last); Quilts on Display , beginning March 4th and on display until the end of the month, quilts will be on display at South Cobb Regional and other libraries. This county-wide showcase is presented by the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild in partnership with the Cobb County Public Library System (CCPLS) and the Cultural Affairs Division Arts Center of Cobb PARKS. For a list of participating libraries, click here.

, beginning March 4th and on display until the end of the month, quilts will be on display at South Cobb Regional and other libraries. This county-wide showcase is presented by the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild in partnership with the Cobb County Public Library System (CCPLS) and the Cultural Affairs Division Arts Center of Cobb PARKS. For a list of participating libraries, click here. Pi Day will be a day of -themed crafts and activities. March 14 th at 4:00 PM.

will be a day of -themed crafts and activities. March 14 at 4:00 PM. Karaoke at South Cobb offers an opportunity for those with the “X-factor” (or the courage) to sing on March 23rd at 2:00 PM.

Please note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Good Friday on March 29th and Easter on April 1st. (This is not an April Fool’s joke. 😊)

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.