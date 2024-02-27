Hot Topics

South Cobb Regional Library’s Spring-Cleaning Focuses on Health

TOPICS:
Photo of South Cobb Regional Library in article about fall book sale

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 27, 2024

Photo above: South Cobb Regional Library (photo by Semmendinger — licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution Share Alike)

by Kelly Johnson

From a glance of March at South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL), a strong first week of events focus on the well-being of people, as a community spring-cleaning initiative. After all, healthy people make for a vibrant and vital community.

With March 1st starting a three-day weekend, the Unplugged Fun event on that Friday encourages people to celebrate the annual Global Day of Unplugging—at sundown. For this technology detoxing, SCRL is filled with books to read. It will also offer some activities to help with technology withdrawals. It’s recommended to stop by the library early to check out a book (or books) or pick up an activity. Unplugging for only a few minutes (or the entire weekend) will do wonders for one’s mental health.

Advertisement

Immediately following the first weekend of the month, Monday, March 4th, SCRL, in partnership with Cobb Collaborative, hosts training for Community Resiliency. The Community Resiliency Model Training (CRM) is a program developed by Cobb Collaborative, which is designed to teach people how to recognize the effects of chronic stress on the nervous system and to apply techniques to mitigate those effects and realign the balance between mind, body, and spirit. Thus, the aim of CRM is to create an informed and resilient community.

In the following weeks of March, SCRL sustains the month’s calendar of spring cleaning with events such as Kidney Health, an American Kidney Fund program presented by Crystal King and Mia Olberton (on March 16th); American Red Cross Blood Drive (on March 18th); and a presentation by Cobb Collaborative (on March 19th), Mental Health 101.

In support of individual and community spring cleanings, SCRL has also scheduled the activities of enrichment:

  • Cherry Blossom Craft Kits, beginning March 1st, occurring M-W-F’s (while supplies last);
  • Quilts on Display, beginning March 4th and on display until the end of the month, quilts will be on display at South Cobb Regional and other libraries. This county-wide showcase is presented by the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild in partnership with the Cobb County Public Library System (CCPLS) and the Cultural Affairs Division Arts Center of Cobb PARKS. For a list of participating libraries, click here.
  • Pi Day will be a day of -themed crafts and activities. March 14th at 4:00 PM.
  • Karaoke at South Cobb offers an opportunity for those with the “X-factor” (or the courage) to sing on March 23rd at 2:00 PM.

Please note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Good Friday on March 29th and Easter on April 1st. (This is not an April Fool’s joke. 😊)

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MARCH 2024

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 01, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Cherry Blossom Craft Kits


10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Unplugged Fun
March 02, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime


14:00 – 16:00Speed Friending at South Cobb
March 03, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
March 04, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Cherry Blossom Craft Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Quilts on Display


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


13:00 – 16:00Community Resiliency Model (CRM) Training (with Cobb Collaborative)


14:30 – 15:30Family Crafternoon
March 05, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
March 06, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Cherry Blossom Craft Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Bubble Dance Party


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
March 07, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids
March 08, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Cherry Blossom Craft Kits


10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
March 09, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

MARCH 2024

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 10, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
March 11, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Cherry Blossom Craft Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
March 12, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


16:30 – 18:00No Fear Crafting Club
March 13, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Cherry Blossom Craft Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
March 14, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:00 – 17:00Pi Day Celebration


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
March 15, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Cherry Blossom Craft Kits


10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
March 16, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 11:30Tween Book Club


14:00 – 15:30Kidney Health

MARCH 2024

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)`
March 17, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
March 18, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Cherry Blossom Craft Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 19:00American Red Cross Blood Drive
March 19, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


18:00 – 19:00Mental Health 101
March 20, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Cherry Blossom Craft Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
March 21, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:30Freeman Poole Book Discussion


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play
March 22, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Cherry Blossom Craft Kits


10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
March 23, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime


14:00 – 16:00Karaoke at South Cobb

MARCH 2024

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 24, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
March 25, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Cherry Blossom Craft Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club
March 26, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


16:30 – 18:00No Fear Crafting Club
March 27, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Cherry Blossom Craft Kits


10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
March 28, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
March 29, 2024FridayCLOSED – Good Friday
March 30, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

This schedule compiled as of: 02/22/2024

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles