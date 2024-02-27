South Cobb Regional Library’s Spring-Cleaning Focuses on Health

Photo above: South Cobb Regional Library (photo by Semmendinger — licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution Share Alike)
by Kelly Johnson
From a glance of March at South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL), a strong first week of events focus on the well-being of people, as a community spring-cleaning initiative. After all, healthy people make for a vibrant and vital community.
With March 1st starting a three-day weekend, the Unplugged Fun event on that Friday encourages people to celebrate the annual Global Day of Unplugging—at sundown. For this technology detoxing, SCRL is filled with books to read. It will also offer some activities to help with technology withdrawals. It’s recommended to stop by the library early to check out a book (or books) or pick up an activity. Unplugging for only a few minutes (or the entire weekend) will do wonders for one’s mental health.
Immediately following the first weekend of the month, Monday, March 4th, SCRL, in partnership with Cobb Collaborative, hosts training for Community Resiliency. The Community Resiliency Model Training (CRM) is a program developed by Cobb Collaborative, which is designed to teach people how to recognize the effects of chronic stress on the nervous system and to apply techniques to mitigate those effects and realign the balance between mind, body, and spirit. Thus, the aim of CRM is to create an informed and resilient community.
In the following weeks of March, SCRL sustains the month’s calendar of spring cleaning with events such as Kidney Health, an American Kidney Fund program presented by Crystal King and Mia Olberton (on March 16th); American Red Cross Blood Drive (on March 18th); and a presentation by Cobb Collaborative (on March 19th), Mental Health 101.
In support of individual and community spring cleanings, SCRL has also scheduled the activities of enrichment:
- Cherry Blossom Craft Kits, beginning March 1st, occurring M-W-F’s (while supplies last);
- Quilts on Display, beginning March 4th and on display until the end of the month, quilts will be on display at South Cobb Regional and other libraries. This county-wide showcase is presented by the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild in partnership with the Cobb County Public Library System (CCPLS) and the Cultural Affairs Division Arts Center of Cobb PARKS. For a list of participating libraries, click here.
- Pi Day will be a day of -themed crafts and activities. March 14th at 4:00 PM.
- Karaoke at South Cobb offers an opportunity for those with the “X-factor” (or the courage) to sing on March 23rd at 2:00 PM.
Please note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Good Friday on March 29th and Easter on April 1st. (This is not an April Fool’s joke. 😊)
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
MARCH 2024
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 01, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Cherry Blossom Craft Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Unplugged Fun
|March 02, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
|14:00 – 16:00
|Speed Friending at South Cobb
|March 03, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|March 04, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Cherry Blossom Craft Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 20:00
|Quilts on Display
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|13:00 – 16:00
|Community Resiliency Model (CRM) Training (with Cobb Collaborative)
|14:30 – 15:30
|Family Crafternoon
|March 05, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|March 06, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Cherry Blossom Craft Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Bubble Dance Party
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
|March 07, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|March 08, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Cherry Blossom Craft Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|March 09, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
MARCH 2024
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 10, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|March 11, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Cherry Blossom Craft Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:30 – 19:00
|Pajama Storytime
|March 12, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|16:30 – 18:00
|No Fear Crafting Club
|March 13, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Cherry Blossom Craft Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|March 14, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|16:00 – 17:00
|Pi Day Celebration
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|March 15, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Cherry Blossom Craft Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|March 16, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|11:00 – 11:30
|Tween Book Club
|14:00 – 15:30
|Kidney Health
MARCH 2024
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|`
|March 17, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|March 18, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Cherry Blossom Craft Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 19:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|March 19, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|18:00 – 19:00
|Mental Health 101
|March 20, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Cherry Blossom Craft Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
|March 21, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:30
|Freeman Poole Book Discussion
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|March 22, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Cherry Blossom Craft Kits
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|March 23, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
|14:00 – 16:00
|Karaoke at South Cobb
MARCH 2024
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 24, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|March 25, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Cherry Blossom Craft Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club
|March 26, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|16:30 – 18:00
|No Fear Crafting Club
|March 27, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Cherry Blossom Craft Kits
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|March 28, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|March 29, 2024
|Friday
|–
|CLOSED – Good Friday
|March 30, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
This schedule compiled as of: 02/22/2024
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.