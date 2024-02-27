Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s upcoming events

Keep Smyrna Beautiful released the following list of upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.

KEEP SMYRNA BEAUTIFUL CELEBRATES 40TH ANNIVERSARY

Keep Smyrna Beautiful is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Over the next year, the organization will be looking back at past successes and shared history, while looking ahead to a bright future. Stories and other information will be added to our website over the year: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/40th-anniversary/

ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE: MARCH 3

Keep Smyrna Beautiful is offering $1,500 scholarships for students currently pursuing or planning to pursue a degree in an environmentally related field. Scholarships are eligible for current college students who are Smyrna residents or high school students currently enrolled in Campbell High School or Whitefield Academy. Additional information can be found on our School Partnerships page: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

SCHOOL GRANTS

The spring application period for Keep Smyrna Beautiful School Grants is open through April 1, 2024. KSB School Grants support beautification, gardening, or environmental education projects. Details and an application link can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

DOCUMENT SHREDDING: MARCH 16

KSB’s spring document shredding event will take place on March 16, from 9:00am to 12:00pm at the Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center (884 Church St, Smyrna, GA). More at: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/shred-fest/

INDEPENDENT VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES

Groups, families, and individuals can volunteer independently for Keep Smyrna Beautiful by picking up litter or marking storm drains on their own schedule! Contact Eloise at eholland@smyrnaga.gov to get started!

MONTHLY RECYCLING CENTER TOURS

The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on the third Friday of the month (except for holidays) at 9 am. You can register to attend by visiting: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/education/

ADOPT-A-MILE RECRUITMENT

In addition to individual volunteers, Keep Smyrna Beautiful is always looking to recruit Adopt-a-Mile groups. Adopt-a-Mile groups commit to cleaning their designated mile of roadway four times a year. Learn more at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-mile/

ADOPT-A-TREE

We still have oaks and redbuds for adoption. There’s only a short time left in the optimal planting season, so get yours today! Visit our website to learn more and to request a free tree: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-tree/

About Keep Smyrna Beautiful

On its website Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows:

Keep Smyrna Beautiful began in 1984 as Smyrna Clean and Beautiful, Inc. through a city of Smyrna ordinance. We function as a hybrid organization, with the Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in partnership with the City of Smyrna’s Environmental Services department. The nonprofit and city department work together to accomplish KSB’s mission. Since our inception, we have been the premiere environmental organization within the City of Smyrna. We are made up of community residents and businesses who join together to help the public become more aware and concerned about environmental issues. Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc. is a local affiliate of both Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. We are funded by the revenue from the Smyrna Recycling Center, donations, grants, and event sponsorships.