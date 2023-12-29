South Cobb Regional Library Rings In 2024 in Harmony

Happy New Year.

This past winter’s solstice, I commented on an analysis of a key scene in Star Wars VI – Return of the Jedi and spoke to the Force not being inherently good or bad. That, in fact, it is a matter of the individual nature of the characters in that universe (or the social constitution of people or a community, including their reality and spirituality, and that’s if we want to keep it real) which determine the Force’s usage as “good” or “evil”. There’s also similar preconception with Avatar that’s aligned more with Native American culture.

However, in reviewing the January 2024 schedule for South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL), I couldn’t help but think of how balanced it is, as to resemble the Force. With events such as Computer Basic Boot Camp and Belly Dance offering the opportunity to master technology and or improve one’s overall fortitude, the start of a new year seems as good a time as any to harness the Force, so to speak. This is the impression of SCRL’s January schedule. It is the catalyst for individuals to start the new year channeling their energies to be better and, on the off chance, do better. To do good, and hopefully benefit the city of Mableton and its communities, if not the whole of Cobb or this nation’s society.

To this end, SCRL has also scheduled the following events for betterment this month:

Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits , beginning January 3 rd , occurring M-W-F’s (while supplies last);

, beginning January 3 , occurring M-W-F’s (while supplies last); Winter 2024 GED Classes , beginning January 4 th through to March 26, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 2:00 PM. (Note: GED classes are for adults 18+ years old and require registration with Cobb\Paulding Adult Education Center (AEC) at 678-594-8011, ext. 246; each class runs until 5:00 PM; and there will be no classes on January 16 this month.);

, beginning January 4 through to March 26, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 2:00 PM. (Note: GED classes are for adults 18+ years old and require registration with Cobb\Paulding Adult Education Center (AEC) at 678-594-8011, ext. 246; each class runs until 5:00 PM; and there will be no classes on January 16 this month.); Basics for the Bowl , January 10 th at 11:30 AM and January 16 th at 6:30 PM.

, January 10 at 11:30 AM and January 16 at 6:30 PM. Southeast Indigenous Lifestyle Cultural Presentation, January 16th at 4:00 PM.

Please also note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on January 1st and on MLK Day, January 15th. (These dates fall on Mondays of the month.)

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

NOTES

Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page; Events page may differ from this schedule (by the time it’s published).

Green events are those activities which may be of popular interest.

All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

JANUARY 2024

WEEK 1

JANUARY 2024

WEEK 2

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT January 07, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First January 08, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



17:00 – 18:00 Belly Dance January 09, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



16:30 – 18:00 No Fear Crafting Club January 10, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Basics for the Bowl January 11, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



13:00 – 13:30 Parachute Play



14:00 – 17:00 Winter 2024 GED Classes at SCRL January 12, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits January 13, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:30 Tween Book Club

JANUARY 2024

WEEK 3

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT January 14, 2024 Sunday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First January 15, 2024 Monday 00:00 – 23:59 LIBRARY CLOSED – MLK DAY January 16, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



16:00 – 17:00 Southeast Indigenous Lifestyle Cultural Presentation



18:30 – 19:30 Basics for the Bowl January 17, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime January 18, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:30 Freeman Poole Book Discussion



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play



14:00 – 17:00 Winter 2024 GED Classes at SCRL January 19, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits January 20, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



11:00 – 11:30 Saturday Storytime



14:00 – 16:00 Speed Friending at South Cobb

JANUARY 2024

WEEK 4

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT January 21, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First January 22, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics Boot Camp



17:00 – 18:00 Belly Dance



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]



18:30 – 19:00 Pajama Storytime January 23, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics Boot Camp



16:30 – 18:00 No Fear Crafting Club January 24, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics Boot Camp January 25, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



14:00 – 17:00 Winter 2024 GED Classes at SCRL



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics Boot Camp January 26, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits January 27, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

JANUARY 2024

WEEK 5

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT January 28, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First January 29, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



16:30 – 17:30 Family Crafternoon



17:00 – 18:00 Belly Dance January 30, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.