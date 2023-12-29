South Cobb Regional Library Rings In 2024 in Harmony

Happy New Year.
This past winter’s solstice, I commented on an analysis of a key scene in Star Wars VI – Return of the Jedi and spoke to the Force not being inherently good or bad. That, in fact, it is a matter of the individual nature of the characters in that universe (or the social constitution of people or a community, including their reality and spirituality, and that’s if we want to keep it real) which determine the Force’s usage as “good” or “evil”. There’s also similar preconception with Avatar that’s aligned more with Native American culture.
However, in reviewing the January 2024 schedule for South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL), I couldn’t help but think of how balanced it is, as to resemble the Force. With events such as Computer Basic Boot Camp and Belly Dance offering the opportunity to master technology and or improve one’s overall fortitude, the start of a new year seems as good a time as any to harness the Force, so to speak. This is the impression of SCRL’s January schedule. It is the catalyst for individuals to start the new year channeling their energies to be better and, on the off chance, do better. To do good, and hopefully benefit the city of Mableton and its communities, if not the whole of Cobb or this nation’s society.
To this end, SCRL has also scheduled the following events for betterment this month:
- Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits, beginning January 3rd, occurring M-W-F’s (while supplies last);
- Winter 2024 GED Classes, beginning January 4th through to March 26, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 2:00 PM. (Note: GED classes are for adults 18+ years old and require registration with Cobb\Paulding Adult Education Center (AEC) at 678-594-8011, ext. 246; each class runs until 5:00 PM; and there will be no classes on January 16 this month.);
- Basics for the Bowl, January 10th at 11:30 AM and January 16th at 6:30 PM.
- Southeast Indigenous Lifestyle Cultural Presentation, January 16th at 4:00 PM.
Please also note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on January 1st and on MLK Day, January 15th. (These dates fall on Mondays of the month.)
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
NOTES
Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page; Events page may differ from this schedule (by the time it’s published).
Green events are those activities which may be of popular interest.
All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).
JANUARY 2024
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 01, 2024
|Monday
|00:00-23:59
|LIBRARY CLOSED – NEW YEAR’S DAY
|January 02, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|14:30 -15:30
|Cocoa with Cocoa
|January 03, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 20:00
|Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|January 04, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|14:00 – 17:00
|Winter 2024 GED Classes at SCRL
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|January 05, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
|January 06, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
JANUARY 2024
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 07, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|January 08, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|January 09, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|16:30 – 18:00
|No Fear Crafting Club
|January 10, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Basics for the Bowl
|January 11, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|14:00 – 17:00
|Winter 2024 GED Classes at SCRL
|January 12, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
|January 13, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:30
|Tween Book Club
JANUARY 2024
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 14, 2024
|Sunday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|January 15, 2024
|Monday
|00:00 – 23:59
|LIBRARY CLOSED – MLK DAY
|January 16, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|16:00 – 17:00
|Southeast Indigenous Lifestyle Cultural Presentation
|18:30 – 19:30
|Basics for the Bowl
|January 17, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|January 18, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:30
|Freeman Poole Book Discussion
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|14:00 – 17:00
|Winter 2024 GED Classes at SCRL
|January 19, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
|January 20, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
|14:00 – 16:00
|Speed Friending at South Cobb
JANUARY 2024
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 21, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|January 22, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics Boot Camp
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
|18:30 – 19:00
|Pajama Storytime
|January 23, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics Boot Camp
|16:30 – 18:00
|No Fear Crafting Club
|January 24, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics Boot Camp
|January 25, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|14:00 – 17:00
|Winter 2024 GED Classes at SCRL
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics Boot Camp
|January 26, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
|January 27, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
JANUARY 2024
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 28, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|January 29, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|16:30 – 17:30
|Family Crafternoon
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|January 30, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.