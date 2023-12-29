Hot Topics

South Cobb Regional Library Rings In 2024 in Harmony

Photo of South Cobb Regional Library in article about fall book saleSouth Cobb Regional Library (photo by Semmendinger -- licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution Share Alike)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 29, 2023

Happy New Year.

This past winter’s solstice, I commented on an analysis of a key scene in Star Wars VI – Return of the Jedi and spoke to the Force not being inherently good or bad. That, in fact, it is a matter of the individual nature of the characters in that universe (or the social constitution of people or a community, including their reality and spirituality, and that’s if we want to keep it real) which determine the Force’s usage as “good” or “evil”. There’s also similar preconception with Avatar that’s aligned more with Native American culture.

However, in reviewing the January 2024 schedule for South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL), I couldn’t help but think of how balanced it is, as to resemble the Force. With events such as Computer Basic Boot Camp and Belly Dance offering the opportunity to master technology and or improve one’s overall fortitude, the start of a new year seems as good a time as any to harness the Force, so to speak. This is the impression of SCRL’s January schedule. It is the catalyst for individuals to start the new year channeling their energies to be better and, on the off chance, do better. To do good, and hopefully benefit the city of Mableton and its communities, if not the whole of Cobb or this nation’s society.

To this end, SCRL has also scheduled the following events for betterment this month:

  • Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits, beginning January 3rd, occurring M-W-F’s (while supplies last);
  • Winter 2024 GED Classes, beginning January 4th through to March 26, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 2:00 PM. (Note: GED classes are for adults 18+ years old and require registration with Cobb\Paulding Adult Education Center (AEC) at 678-594-8011, ext. 246; each class runs until 5:00 PM; and there will be no classes on January 16 this month.);
  • Basics for the Bowl, January 10th at 11:30 AM and January 16th at 6:30 PM.
  • Southeast Indigenous Lifestyle Cultural Presentation, January 16th at 4:00 PM.

Please also note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on January 1st and on MLK Day, January 15th. (These dates fall on Mondays of the month.)

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

NOTES

Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page; Events page may differ from this schedule (by the time it’s published).

Green events are those activities which may be of popular interest.

All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

JANUARY 2024

WEEK 1

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
January 01, 2024Monday00:00-23:59LIBRARY CLOSED – NEW YEAR’S DAY
January 02, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


14:30 -15:30Cocoa with Cocoa
January 03, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 20:00Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party
January 04, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


14:00 – 17:00Winter 2024 GED Classes at SCRL


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids
January 05, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
January 06, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

JANUARY 2024

WEEK 2

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
January 07, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
January 08, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance
January 09, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


16:30 – 18:00No Fear Crafting Club
January 10, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Basics for the Bowl
January 11, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


14:00 – 17:00Winter 2024 GED Classes at SCRL
January 12, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
January 13, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:30Tween Book Club

JANUARY 2024

WEEK 3

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
January 14, 2024Sunday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
January 15, 2024Monday00:00 – 23:59LIBRARY CLOSED – MLK DAY
January 16, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


16:00 – 17:00Southeast Indigenous Lifestyle Cultural Presentation


18:30 – 19:30Basics for the Bowl
January 17, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
January 18, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:30Freeman Poole Book Discussion


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


14:00 – 17:00Winter 2024 GED Classes at SCRL
January 19, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
January 20, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime


14:00 – 16:00Speed Friending at South Cobb

JANUARY 2024

WEEK 4

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
January 21, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
January 22, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics Boot Camp


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
January 23, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics Boot Camp


16:30 – 18:00No Fear Crafting Club
January 24, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics Boot Camp
January 25, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


14:00 – 17:00Winter 2024 GED Classes at SCRL


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics Boot Camp
January 26, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits
January 27, 2024Saturday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

JANUARY 2024

WEEK 5

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
January 28, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
January 29, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Quick and Easy Magnet Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


16:30 – 17:30Family Crafternoon


17:00 – 18:00Belly Dance
January 30, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

