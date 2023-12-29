Marietta History Center features “All Aboard, Georgia!” authors at January Pop-in

The Marietta History Center holds monthly Pop-in events that are fun and educational for the whole family.
The following announcement of the January event was posted on the City of Marietta website:
The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, January 20th from 10am-4pm. This is a monthly event that takes place on the 3rd Saturday of every month. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Join them in January for crafts and activities geared towards Board Games & Puzzles.
Pop-In for Family Fun is generously sponsored by Cauthorn, Nohr, and Sanders. This sponsorship allows this program to be FREE for all to enjoy.
When: January 20th, 2024
10am to 4pm
Schedule of Events:
“All Aboard, Georgia!” Authors Rosalind & Maggie Bunn- 11am to 1pm
Cobb Library- Georgia Room- 10am to 4pm
Where: Marietta History Center
1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060
Cost: FREE, Sponsored by Cauthorn, Nohr, and Sanders.
About the Marietta History Center
The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.
The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.
The museum began in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.
The current staff is:
Amy Reed – Museum Director
Christa McCay – Collections Manager
Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant
Madeline Staubsl – Museum Assistant
For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.
About the City of Marietta
