Marietta History Center to take part again in the Dixie Highway Yard Sale

Once again, the Marietta History Center (MHC) will be a part of the Dixie Highway Yard Sale from Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds from this event go towards the care and preservation of the MHC’s permanent collection.
The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.
View Larger Map
The yard sale goes from Marietta all the way to the Georgia-Tennessee State Line, roughly following the path of the historic Dixie Highway along that same segment.
The Dixie Highway was one of the earliest attempts at building an interstate highway system, and was a network of roads from Canada to Florida. U.S. Highway 41 along its early path was a part of the network.
The Dixie Highway branched into parallel roads at various points due to the politics of deciding which cities and towns to pass through.
Planning for the highway began in 1915, and by 1922 it was substantially completed, only to have its name replaced by the federal and state highway numbering systems in 1926.
For more history of the Dixie Highway visit this link to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.
The Marietta History Center will participate during the entire three-day yard sale.
“We have a great selection of furniture, militaria, books, housewares and more just waiting for you!” states the announcement for the event on the City of Marietta website.
The Dixie Highway Yard Sale is a free event and is held in the 1st Floor Community Room. The galleries and exhibits will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with regular admission of $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (60 and older) and students, Children 5 and under and museum members have free admission.
For more information about any of the center’s events, please contact the MHC at 770-794-5710 or check out the MHC website at https://www.MariettaHistory.org.
About the Marietta History Center
The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.
The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.
The museum began in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.
The current staff is:
Amy Reed – Museum Director
Christa McCay – Collections Manager
Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant
Madeline Staubsl – Museum Assistant
For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
|Marietta city, Georgia
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.7%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.8%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.2%
|Female persons, percent
|49.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|53.4%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|32.3%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.6%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.9%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|46.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2678
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.6%
|Housing
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$310,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,856
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$526
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,145
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24148
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|77.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|23.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|86.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|88.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.2%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|61.2%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|264544
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1584232
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1129407
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1976915
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$33,875
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|28.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$59,594
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$36,112
|Persons in poverty, percent
|14.1%
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|10501
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|4934
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|4186
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|4286
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|5502
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|1015
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|8663
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08