Susan Heinemann Berman to lecture at Marietta History Center about her mother’s life in Nazi German

The Marietta History Center will host Ms. Susan Heinemann Berman for a lecture and book signing, with her book, Challenging Faith: A Young Girl’s Journey to Freedom, on Saturday, July 8th at 2 p.m.

According to the announcement on the City of Marietta website:

The book is the story about her mother’s Jewish life in Germany before, during and after WWII and how her family was torn apart by the Nazi regime and the Holocaust. Their story encompasses Kristallnacht, the Kindertransport and the MS St. Louis voyage, which was supposed to have taken them to Cuba for safety.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, which is along the railroad tracks adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square.

The cost is free for museum members and $10 for not nonmembers.

Tickets can be pre- purchased through the Museum’s online store.

For tickets: www.MariettaHistory.org

About the Marietta History Center

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Madeline Staubsl – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.