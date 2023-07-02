The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cobb and other nearby metro Atlanta counties has been extended to 9 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Cobb County and other parts of metro Atlanta has been extended to 9 p.m. Sunday July 2.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM
WATCH 430 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
CHEROKEE COBB DAWSON
DOUGLAS FORSYTH FULTON
LUMPKIN PICKENS
IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA
WHITE
IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA
CARROLL PAULDING
IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA
COWETA HEARD TROUP
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, CARROLLTON, CLEVELAND,
CUMMING, DAHLONEGA, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DOUGLASVILLE, FRANKLIN,
JASPER, MARIETTA, NEWNAN, WEST POINT, AND WOODSTOCK.
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
