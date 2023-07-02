Hot Topics

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cobb and other nearby metro Atlanta counties has been extended to 9 p.m.

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 2, 2023

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering  Cobb County and other parts of metro Atlanta has been extended to 9 p.m. Sunday July 2.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 430 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING

IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA

CHEROKEE              COBB                  DAWSON

DOUGLAS               FORSYTH               FULTON

LUMPKIN               PICKENS

IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA

WHITE

IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA

CARROLL               PAULDING

IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA

COWETA                HEARD                 TROUP

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, CARROLLTON, CLEVELAND,

CUMMING, DAHLONEGA, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DOUGLASVILLE, FRANKLIN,

JASPER, MARIETTA, NEWNAN, WEST POINT, AND WOODSTOCK.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.

