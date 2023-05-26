Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, May 26, 2023

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling May 26, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, May 26, 2023, with a high near 80 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 56 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

April 2023 Climate Averages
Climate SiteApril Temp (°F)Average Temp Departure from normal
Athens61.562.3-0.8
Atlanta63.563.20.3
Columbus65.565.8-0.3
Macon64.764.50.2
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt60.660.9-0.3
Fulton Co Arpt61.561.7-0.2
Gainesville61.360.90.4
Peachtree City60.862.4-1.6
Rome61.461.40.0
April 2023 Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum TemperatureMax T DateMinimum TemperatureMin T Date
Athens874/5354/11
Atlanta874/5444/9
Columbus894/5434/18
Macon894/5394/10
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt854/5354/11
Fulton Co Arpt884/5364/11
Gainesville864/5414/9
Peachtree City864/5364/11
Rome894/5384/11
April 2023  Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteTotal PrecipitationAverage PrecipitationDFN (DepartureFrom Normal)
Athens6.043.522.52
Atlanta4.373.810.56
Columbus2.934.03-1.10
Macon2.963.62-0.66
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt5.643.871.77
Fulton County Arpt6.453.612.84
Gainesville5.833.981.85
Peachtree City6.133.772.36
Rome8.344.463.86
April 2023  Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum Daily Precip (in inches)4/5
Athens2.144/8
Atlanta1.364/30
Columbus0.724/30
Macon1.194/8
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt2.264/8
Fulton Co Arpt2.694/8
Gainesville2.024/8
Peachtree City3.424/30
Rome4.004/8

Daily climate summary for April for metro Atlanta

DateTemperatureHDDCDDPrecipitationNew SnowSnow Depth
MaximumMinimumAverageDeparture
2023-04-01815769.09.5040.500.00
2023-04-02724860.00.3500.000.0M
2023-04-03595456.5-3.4800.120.0M
2023-04-04785767.57.303T0.0M
2023-04-05876576.015.60110.000.0M
2023-04-06836976.015.30110.000.0M
2023-04-07795265.54.6010.120.0M
2023-04-08524448.0-13.21700.870.00
2023-04-09664455.0-6.4100T0.00
2023-04-10664656.0-5.7900.000.0M
2023-04-11734659.5-2.4500.000.00
2023-04-12784863.00.8200.000.0M
2023-04-13655560.0-2.5500.790.0M
2023-04-14716166.03.3010.100.00
2023-04-15805869.06.0040.000.0M
2023-04-16745665.01.8000.080.00
2023-04-17714759.0-4.5600.000.00
2023-04-18804964.50.7000.000.0M
2023-04-19835468.54.5040.000.0M
2023-04-20845971.57.2070.000.0M
2023-04-21795969.04.4040.000.00
2023-04-22715563.0-1.8200.030.00
2023-04-23715161.0-4.1400.000.00
2023-04-24695059.5-5.950TMM
2023-04-25744760.5-5.1400.000.00
2023-04-26625659.0-6.960T0.0M
2023-04-27625558.5-7.7600.400.0M
2023-04-28796069.53.105T0.00
2023-04-29745765.5-1.2010.210.00
2023-04-30735363.0-4.0201.150.00
Sum2196161296564.370.0
Average73.253.763.50.30.0
Normal73.852.563.2120643.810.0
Observations for each day cover the 24 hours endingat the time given below (Local Standard Time).
Max Temperature : midnight
Min Temperature : midnight
Precipitation : midnight
Snowfall : midnight
Snow Depth : 7am

The metro Atlanta climate summary for yesterday, May 25, 2023

CLIMATE REPORT 

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA

427 AM EDT FRI MAY 26 2023

……………………………..

…THE ATLANTA CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR MAY 25 2023…

CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD: 1991 TO 2020

CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD: 1878 TO 2023

WEATHER ITEM   OBSERVED TIME   RECORD YEAR NORMAL DEPARTURE LAST      

                VALUE   (LST)  VALUE       VALUE  FROM      YEAR     

                                                  NORMAL           

………………………………………………………….

TEMPERATURE (F)                                                          

 YESTERDAY                                                           

  MAXIMUM         81   3:16 PM  94    2019  83     -2       80        

  MINIMUM         62   6:17 AM  46    1979  64     -2       68        

  AVERAGE         72                        74     -2       74     

PRECIPITATION (IN)                                                    

  YESTERDAY        0.00          2.06 1906   0.12  -0.12     0.20     

  MONTH TO DATE    1.57                      2.83  -1.26     2.25     

  SINCE MAR 1     11.38                     11.32   0.06    12.68     

  SINCE JAN 1     20.93                     20.46   0.47    21.34     

DEGREE DAYS                                                           

 HEATING                                                              

  YESTERDAY        0                         0      0        0        

  MONTH TO DATE   21                        19      2        5        

  SINCE MAR 1    359                       447    -88      324        

  SINCE JUL 1   1932                      2526   -594     2042        

 COOLING                                                              

  YESTERDAY        7                         9     -2        9        

  MONTH TO DATE  162                       157      5      227        

  SINCE MAR 1    249                       238     11      292        

  SINCE JAN 1    277                       241     36      309        

………………………………………………………….

WIND (MPH)                                                            

  RESULTANT WIND SPEED  10   RESULTANT WIND DIRECTION   E (70)        

  HIGHEST WIND SPEED    21   HIGHEST WIND DIRECTION     E (70)        

  HIGHEST GUST SPEED    30   HIGHEST GUST DIRECTION    NE (50)        

  AVERAGE WIND SPEED    10.7                                        

SKY COVER                                                             

  AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.3                                                 

WEATHER CONDITIONS                                                    

THE FOLLOWING WEATHER WAS RECORDED YESTERDAY.                         

  NO SIGNIFICANT WEATHER WAS OBSERVED.                                  

RELATIVE HUMIDITY (PERCENT)

 HIGHEST    65           2:00 AM                                      

 LOWEST     30           3:00 PM                                      

 AVERAGE    48                                                        

………………………………………………….

THE ATLANTA CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY

                         NORMAL    RECORD    YEAR                     

 MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   83        95      2019                      

 MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   64        43      1979                      

SUNRISE AND SUNSET                                                    

MAY 26 2023………..SUNRISE   6:31 AM EDT   SUNSET   8:39 PM EDT     

MAY 27 2023………..SUNRISE   6:30 AM EDT   SUNSET   8:40 PM EDT     

–  INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS.

R  INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED.

MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING.

T  INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

