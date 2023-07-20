Hot Topics

Activities at South Cobb Regional Library for August include a drive to donate hygiene products for homeless people

A long one-story brick buildingSouth Cobb Regional Library in Mableton (photo by Kelly Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 20, 2023

by Kelly Johnson

I’ll be honest. I have been held up in comfort for most of July, meeting a writing goal (and forging a relationship). The few times I have ventured outside for a forty, forty-five-minute walk to a nearby library, I can say it was hot (humid) enough for me to absorb the ninety-plus temperature and sun rays and sweat for a short spell after reaching indoors.

With August around the corner, its thirty-one days spread across five weeks poised to keep its reputation as the longest month of the season intact, I get the sense summer will make the most of it. Even so, be encouraged that there is a refuge with a host of events and activities scheduled at #southcobbregionallibrary (SCRL).

For thirty days in August, SCRL will be supporting a hygiene donation drive by Project U First. If you are unfamiliar with the organization, Erica Wright founded Project U First, Inc. in 2014 to provide the homeless and vulnerable with basic hygiene products and kits. Erica had recognized the importance of cleanliness; it fosters self-reliance and independence that in turn boosts self-esteem and contributes to a healthy life-style. For the homeless and less fortunate, cleanliness restores dignity.

I have personally partaken in a prior Project U First drive at SCRL, receiving facial tissue and a tube of toothpaste. (The librarian was gracious and kind in my swallowing pride and asking for assistance.) Nevertheless, this is to say that there is a need for such personal effects. In order to meet this need, though, Project U First needs donations; and until this country improves its health care system and truly puts all citizens first, perhaps to the degree that Scotland has, then consider finding a time to donate hygiene items next month (in August).

In addition to the Project U First drive, other happenings include:

§ Speed Friending, August 5th, Saturday at 2:00 PM;

§ The monthly movie matinee (Forrest Gump) on August 18th, Friday at 3:00 PM;

§ Georgia Commission on the Holocaust’s discussion, What Would You Have Done? Categories of Behavior in the Holocaust, August 22nd, Tuesday at 6:30 PM.

The Speed Friending sounds awesome and is set to draw sufferers of cabin fever. As August will undoubtedly be hot, Speed Friending and all scheduled events and activities for the month promise support, amusement, and insight within the air-conditioned sanctum of South Cobb Regional Library. So, join #southcobbregionallibrary for a cool and safe month.

Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page.

Green events are those activities which may be of interest.

All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

AUGUST 2023

WEEK 1

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
August 01, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time
August 02, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits


18:00 – 19:00Evening Computer Classes for Beginners
August 03, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play
August 04, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 05, 2023Saturday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


14:00 – 16:00Speed Friending at South Cobb

AUGUST 2023

WEEK 2

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
August 06, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 07, 2023Monday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits


17:00 – 18:00VIVO Exercise Program
August 08, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time
August 09, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits
August 10, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
August 11, 2023Friday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 12, 2023Saturday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

AUGUST 2023

WEEK 3

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
August 13, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 14, 2023Monday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits


17:00 – 18:00VIVO Exercise Program
August 15, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time
August 16, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits


18:30 – 17:30Social Justice Book Discussion
August 17, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:30Freeman Poole Senior Center Book Discussion Group


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play
August 18, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


15:00 – 17:30Monthly Movie Matinee (Forest Gump)
August 19, 2023Saturday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

AUGUST 2023

WEEK 4

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
August 20, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 21, 2023Monday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits


17:00 – 18:00VIVO Exercise Program
August 22, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


18:30 – 17:30 What Would You Have Done? Categories of Behavior in the Holocaust
August 23, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits
August 24, 2023Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 25, 2023Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 26, 2023Saturday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

AUGUST 2023

WEEK 5

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
August 27, 2023Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 28, 2023Monday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits
August 29, 2023Tuesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 30, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 18:00Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

