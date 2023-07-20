Activities at South Cobb Regional Library for August include a drive to donate hygiene products for homeless people

by Kelly Johnson

I’ll be honest. I have been held up in comfort for most of July, meeting a writing goal (and forging a relationship). The few times I have ventured outside for a forty, forty-five-minute walk to a nearby library, I can say it was hot (humid) enough for me to absorb the ninety-plus temperature and sun rays and sweat for a short spell after reaching indoors.

With August around the corner, its thirty-one days spread across five weeks poised to keep its reputation as the longest month of the season intact, I get the sense summer will make the most of it. Even so, be encouraged that there is a refuge with a host of events and activities scheduled at #southcobbregionallibrary (SCRL).

For thirty days in August, SCRL will be supporting a hygiene donation drive by Project U First. If you are unfamiliar with the organization, Erica Wright founded Project U First, Inc. in 2014 to provide the homeless and vulnerable with basic hygiene products and kits. Erica had recognized the importance of cleanliness; it fosters self-reliance and independence that in turn boosts self-esteem and contributes to a healthy life-style. For the homeless and less fortunate, cleanliness restores dignity.

I have personally partaken in a prior Project U First drive at SCRL, receiving facial tissue and a tube of toothpaste. (The librarian was gracious and kind in my swallowing pride and asking for assistance.) Nevertheless, this is to say that there is a need for such personal effects. In order to meet this need, though, Project U First needs donations; and until this country improves its health care system and truly puts all citizens first, perhaps to the degree that Scotland has, then consider finding a time to donate hygiene items next month (in August).

In addition to the Project U First drive, other happenings include:

§ Speed Friending, August 5th, Saturday at 2:00 PM;

§ The monthly movie matinee (Forrest Gump) on August 18th, Friday at 3:00 PM;

§ Georgia Commission on the Holocaust’s discussion, What Would You Have Done? Categories of Behavior in the Holocaust, August 22nd, Tuesday at 6:30 PM.

The Speed Friending sounds awesome and is set to draw sufferers of cabin fever. As August will undoubtedly be hot, Speed Friending and all scheduled events and activities for the month promise support, amusement, and insight within the air-conditioned sanctum of South Cobb Regional Library. So, join #southcobbregionallibrary for a cool and safe month.

Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page.

Green events are those activities which may be of interest.

All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

AUGUST 2023

WEEK 1

AUGUST 2023

WEEK 2

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT August 06, 2023 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 07, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits



17:00 – 18:00 VIVO Exercise Program August 08, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time August 09, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits August 10, 2023 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



13:00 – 13:30 Parachute Play



16:30 – 17:30 The Last Word Book Discussion August 11, 2023 Friday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 12, 2023 Saturday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

AUGUST 2023

WEEK 3

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT August 13, 2023 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 14, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits



17:00 – 18:00 VIVO Exercise Program August 15, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time August 16, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits



18:30 – 17:30 Social Justice Book Discussion August 17, 2023 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:30 Freeman Poole Senior Center Book Discussion Group



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play August 18, 2023 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



15:00 – 17:30 Monthly Movie Matinee (Forest Gump) August 19, 2023 Saturday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

AUGUST 2023

WEEK 4

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT August 20, 2023 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 21, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits



17:00 – 18:00 VIVO Exercise Program August 22, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



18:30 – 17:30 What Would You Have Done? Categories of Behavior in the Holocaust August 23, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits August 24, 2023 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 25, 2023 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 26, 2023 Saturday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

AUGUST 2023

WEEK 5

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT August 27, 2023 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 28, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits August 29, 2023 Tuesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 30, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 18:00 Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.