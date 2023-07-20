Activities at South Cobb Regional Library for August include a drive to donate hygiene products for homeless people

by Kelly Johnson
I’ll be honest. I have been held up in comfort for most of July, meeting a writing goal (and forging a relationship). The few times I have ventured outside for a forty, forty-five-minute walk to a nearby library, I can say it was hot (humid) enough for me to absorb the ninety-plus temperature and sun rays and sweat for a short spell after reaching indoors.
With August around the corner, its thirty-one days spread across five weeks poised to keep its reputation as the longest month of the season intact, I get the sense summer will make the most of it. Even so, be encouraged that there is a refuge with a host of events and activities scheduled at #southcobbregionallibrary (SCRL).
For thirty days in August, SCRL will be supporting a hygiene donation drive by Project U First. If you are unfamiliar with the organization, Erica Wright founded Project U First, Inc. in 2014 to provide the homeless and vulnerable with basic hygiene products and kits. Erica had recognized the importance of cleanliness; it fosters self-reliance and independence that in turn boosts self-esteem and contributes to a healthy life-style. For the homeless and less fortunate, cleanliness restores dignity.
I have personally partaken in a prior Project U First drive at SCRL, receiving facial tissue and a tube of toothpaste. (The librarian was gracious and kind in my swallowing pride and asking for assistance.) Nevertheless, this is to say that there is a need for such personal effects. In order to meet this need, though, Project U First needs donations; and until this country improves its health care system and truly puts all citizens first, perhaps to the degree that Scotland has, then consider finding a time to donate hygiene items next month (in August).
In addition to the Project U First drive, other happenings include:
§ Speed Friending, August 5th, Saturday at 2:00 PM;
§ The monthly movie matinee (Forrest Gump) on August 18th, Friday at 3:00 PM;
§ Georgia Commission on the Holocaust’s discussion, What Would You Have Done? Categories of Behavior in the Holocaust, August 22nd, Tuesday at 6:30 PM.
The Speed Friending sounds awesome and is set to draw sufferers of cabin fever. As August will undoubtedly be hot, Speed Friending and all scheduled events and activities for the month promise support, amusement, and insight within the air-conditioned sanctum of South Cobb Regional Library. So, join #southcobbregionallibrary for a cool and safe month.
Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page.
Green events are those activities which may be of interest.
All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).
AUGUST 2023
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 01, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|August 02, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits
|18:00 – 19:00
|Evening Computer Classes for Beginners
|August 03, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|August 04, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 05, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|14:00 – 16:00
|Speed Friending at South Cobb
AUGUST 2023
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 06, 2023
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 07, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits
|17:00 – 18:00
|VIVO Exercise Program
|August 08, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|August 09, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits
|August 10, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|August 11, 2023
|Friday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 12, 2023
|Saturday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
AUGUST 2023
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 13, 2023
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 14, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits
|17:00 – 18:00
|VIVO Exercise Program
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|August 16, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits
|18:30 – 17:30
|Social Justice Book Discussion
|August 17, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:30
|Freeman Poole Senior Center Book Discussion Group
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|August 18, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|15:00 – 17:30
|Monthly Movie Matinee (Forest Gump)
|August 19, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
AUGUST 2023
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 20, 2023
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 21, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits
|17:00 – 18:00
|VIVO Exercise Program
|August 22, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|18:30 – 17:30
|What Would You Have Done? Categories of Behavior in the Holocaust
|August 23, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits
|August 24, 2023
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 25, 2023
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 26, 2023
|Saturday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
AUGUST 2023
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 27, 2023
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 28, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits
|August 29, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 30, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 18:00
|Recycled Magazine Art Craft Kits
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.